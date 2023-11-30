On the eve of the much-awaited COP28, Mashreq has partnered with renowned climbers Alain Roberts and Alexis Landot, who successfully scaled the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This world-first feat is a cornerstone of Mashreq’s newly launched Climb2Change global initiative, a strategic undertaking that seamlessly integrates the bank’s wide-ranging ESG initiatives and milestones, including Mashreq’s long-term sustainable finance commitments and ambitions to accelerate environmental and social impact.



The initiative builds on the bank’s active participation in COP28 and underscores its efforts to drive sustainability and impact.



Alain Roberts, known as the "French Spiderman," has a remarkable record of climbing skyscrapers, including the Burj Khalifa, often without safety gear.



Joining him was Alexis Landot, an inspiring climber who took on this monumental challenge. This extraordinary ascent not only highlights human potential and collaboration but also emphasises Mashreq's commitment to raising awareness of important climate issues such as waste management, recycling, and environmental preservation. The climb serves as a powerful representation of Mashreq's Climb2Change initiative and its pledge to actively contribute to global sustainability efforts.



Commenting on the initiative, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO at Mashreq, said: "This momentous feat for Mashreq is part of our newly unveiled Climb2Change initiative, launched to integrate our ESG activities and commitments to achieve the highest ESG standards, in line with our guiding principle to 'Rise Responsibly.' This initiative aims to inspire and empower others to reach their own Climb2Change milestones for a sustainable and greener future and aligns with our active participation at COP28, reinforcing our commitment to global sustainability efforts."



Building upon its prior sponsorship of COP27, where Mashreq stood as the sole bank in the MENA region to establish a partnership with the event, the bank is poised to leverage its active role as a sponsor for COP28 to champion sustainable finance and climate action. This not only furthers the bank’s commitment to sustainability but also supports the UAE's vision for a COP of action and a COP for all.



Alain and Alexis’s dual climb is a symbol of Mashreq’s guiding principle of 'Rise Responsibly' and showcases the bank’s ongoing commitment to elevate its operations to meet the highest environmental, social, and governance standards, as well as its aim to empower and inspire other corporations and individuals towards a sustainable and greener future.