Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has struck a three-year partnership with the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA).

The partnership was signed by Mashreq Group CEO, Ahmed Abdelaal and President of UAE Padel Association, Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. The collaboration will strengthen Mashreq’s commitment to the increasingly popular padel tennis, which is an innovative all-action racquet sport that connects people through a shared passion for sports.

Officially recognized as a sport by the UAE Sports Ministry in 2014 with full government support, Padel, which can be played indoors or outdoors, continues to rise in popularity across the country and around the world. Entertaining matches can be enjoyed by participants of all ages, with family or friends, in a safe and fun environment.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Office of Mashreq, said: “From its early origins in the country, padel has grown to become one of the most popular sports today, thanks largely to the fact that it can be played and enjoyed by a diverse range of participants. This echoes with our own diverse offerings at Mashreq Bank. We are delighted to sign this long-term partnership with the UAE Padel Association, championing its competition throughout the country and promoting exercise and wellbeing among the UAE population.”

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of UAE Padel Association, said: “This long-term agreement with Mashreq Bank underscores our commitment to continuously raising the profile of padel in the UAE, increasing competition, commercial and fan engagement opportunities. The sport remains incredibly popular among men and women across all age groups and this partnership will further enhance its profile as we strive to make the UAE the global capital of padel.”

