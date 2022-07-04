TechUp, part of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education’s NOMU Initiative, is designed to help 25,000 Emirati youth compete in the global labor market for the jobs of tomorrow

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Bank has signed a strategic partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education to support its recently launched NOMU Initiative. The multi-sector national youth development project is designed to impact 25,000 Emirati nationals with market-driven, industry-led training and work integrated learning opportunities to improve their employability and support the national priority areas of the United Arab Emirates.

Under the initiative, Emirati youth will benefit from structured work integrated education models where they are given the opportunity to work in an industry related to their field alongside their academic education. The program involves the private sector and universities working together by applying real-world learning, keeping up with technological skills and solving workforce challenges.

Mashreq and the Foundation will select high-achieving graduates each year from TechUp a pathway project under the NOMU initiative designed to support foundational and practitioner level digital literacy skill development. The students will receive paid internships at Mashreq, with the potential to gain full employment with one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to play our part in empowering the next generation of Emiratis and providing them with the skills to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce today. For several years we have been practicing an active and dynamic Emiratization strategy in line with the UAE Government’s efforts to raise awareness and encourage more localization across the financial services industry. This latest partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education will serve to strengthen that further by creating a pipeline of Emirati youth from the NOMU initiative, who can be integrated into the Mashreq family according to their skills and education level.”

NOMU is contributing towards the UAE government-led 'Projects of the 50' plan to boost the country’s global competitiveness and supply it with equipped young Emirati talent. It is also helping to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Underlining the significance of the partnership, Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said: “We are excited to welcome Mashreq Bank on board as our first hiring partner under the NOMU initiative. We are dedicated to working with partners who understand and value the contribution Emirati professionals can make as talent that is needed in the private sector. This is part of our commitment to supporting the UAE’s future vision of a diverse competitive and skilled workforce. We carefully design our programs to provide young candidates a rigorous blended learning experience with relevant international qualification training. This partnership with Mashreq is an example of how, together, we are able to nurture and develop the future local leaders of the region.”

-Ends-

About Mashreq

One of the UAE’s best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart, it also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades across all fields including digital banking, the most recent were: Market Leader by Euromoney Cash Management Survey in UAE for Corporates and in the Middle East and Africa for the Financial Institutions , Market Leader by Trade Finance Survey in the UAE and Middle East, Middle East Best Digital Bank by Euromoney Regional Awards for Excellence, the Most Innovative Consumer/Corporate Digital Bank in the UAE and Best Bank in the UAE by World's Best Bank Awards by Global Finance, Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East by EMEA Finance and many others.

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education aims to empower Emirati and Arab youth to thrive and contribute to the sustainable development of the region, through innovative education solutions and authentic partnerships. As one of the largest privately funded philanthropic foundations in the Arab region, the Foundation supports the provision of high-quality technology-based education opportunities, as well as the development of relevant skills for a successful transition into higher education and the labor market. Founded in 2015, the Foundation is dedicated to the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 8, calling for inclusive and equitable quality education that leads to improved standards of living for all. www.alghurairfoundation.org

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana Al Borno

Public Relations, Mashreq

Email: RanaAlb@mashreq.com