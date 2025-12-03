One of the first professionally managed funds to seamlessly combine equities, fixed income, gold, and Bitcoin, offered through a DIFC domiciled, DFSA regulated Fund and passported throughout the UAE

Dubai, UAE – Mashreq Capital, a leading asset manager based in DIFC since 2005, today announced the launch of BITMAC, a groundbreaking multi-asset investment fund designed to transform retail investing. As one of the first professionally managed mutual funds to seamlessly combine equities, fixed income, gold, and Bitcoin exposure via ETFs, BITMAC offers retail investors an innovative, diversified, and systematically rebalanced portfolio. This unique combination captures growth opportunities from both traditional and digital assets while reducing overall risk to levels comparable with a typical balanced portfolio.

With a minimum investment of only US$100, the fund sets a new benchmark for investors seeking an institutional way to gain exposure to the growth potential of digital assets while maintaining a balanced, professionally managed and risk-controlled allocation alongside traditional asset classes such as equities, fixed income and gold, in a one-stop retail fund solution.

Reflecting Mashreq Capital’s commitment to bringing value-added products to investors, BITMAC’s launch comes at a pivotal moment for the MENA region’s investment landscape, as demand for innovative financial products continues to rise in alignment with the global shift toward alternative asset classes. Its unique inclusion of Bitcoin and gold alongside conventional investments sets it apart in the competitive multi-asset space.

Philip Philippides, CEO at Mashreq Capital, said: "Retail investors can find it challenging to balance their risk appetite and asset allocation choices within, as well as across, asset classes, a difficulty that becomes even more complex with the inclusion of the new digital assets that offer higher potential returns but at much higher risk. BITMAC is one of the first funds globally to include Bitcoin alongside traditional investments. It offers a one-stop solution within a simple, DFSA-regulated fund structure, professionally managed to systematically rebalance and control risk."

BITMAC will maintain a diversified allocation of 90 percent across global equities and global fixed income, 5 percent in gold, and 5 percent in Bitcoin. The portfolio will be professionally managed and rebalanced on a quarterly basis, where it will buy when an asset class falls below the target allocation and sell when an asset class goes above. By systematically banking gains across all asset classes and investing in asset classes which drop, the portfolio aims to offer superior returns and avoid the common pitfall of chasing trends, where retail investors often buy high and sell low.

With BITMAC, Mashreq Capital reaffirms its leadership in product innovation and technology integration, setting a new benchmark and shaping a more resilient, forward-thinking investment ecosystem across the region.

