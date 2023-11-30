WiSER champions women as leaders of sustainability, with a focus on education, engagement, and empowerment, supporting the COP28 Presidency’s commitment to advance Sustainable Development Goals.

Supporting future and current female leaders, WiSER seeks to integrate gender equality into climate change agendas, for a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient future for all.

Abu Dhabi: Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) - Masdar’s global initiative that champions women as leaders of sustainable change - will co-host The Arab Women Leaders’ Summit in the Green Zone at COP28 on December 4.

Held under the theme, “Gender Inclusion and Climate Change: Advancing Equality for a Resilient Future”, the Summit will explore the critical relationship between gender equality and climate action.

Bringing together a diverse program of participants including researchers, activists, policymakers and civil society representatives, the Summit will convene high-level speakers including H.R.H. Princess. Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, Secretary-General, AlWaleed Philanthropies, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Barbara Rambousek, Director, Gender and Economic Inclusion, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Participants at the half-day event will work together to identify challenges, share best practices, and develop strategies to promote gender equality in climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience efforts.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, said: “We are proud of the impact that WiSER has made through its commitment to education, engagement, and the empowerment of tomorrow’s sustainability leaders since its founding in 2015. The Arab Women Leaders’ Summit at COP28 reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing gender parity in sustainability, recognizing the many women around the world who are entrepreneurs, innovating new technologies and leading the global mission to tackle climate change. More than 100 professional young women from 30 different nationalities have graduated from WiSER’s Pioneers programs so far, and we believe this Summit will provide further inspiration to the next generation of pioneering women leaders.”

Masdar’s WiSER initiative supports current and future generations of female leaders and seeks to integrate gender equality into climate change agendas, fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient future for all.

WiSER’s engagement at COP28 supports the Presidency’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, by advocating for gender equality as a tool to improve working conditions, advance technology and ultimately, address climate change.

About WiSER

Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) is a global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change. Since 2015, WiSER has focused on the core pillars of education, engagement, and empowerment in its workshops, mentoring and programs. Established by the UAE’s two leading sustainability champions – Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize – WiSER embodies the country’s vision for empowering women and building a more sustainable future for all.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the fastest growing companies in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed projects in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

