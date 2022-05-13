Agreement will bring together two Abu Dhabi-based global leaders in energy sector and support advancement of UAE’s clean energy objectives

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Masdar, a global leader in renewable energy projects, announced today that it has signed an agreement with the UAE-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a leading engineering procurement and construction company and a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), to explore collaboration in offshore wind, green hydrogen, and other renewable energy technologies.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of NPCC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organizations, at an event held in Masdar’s head office in Masdar City. The companies will initially focus on collaboration in offshore wind and will also explore extending their efforts to cover other sectors, including green hydrogen production and battery storage technologies.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of NPCC, said, “NPCC continually explores new opportunities that align with our resources and engineering expertise in decarbonization projects in support of the UAE’s climate change action initiatives and long-term sustainable development vision. Partnering with Masdar will undoubtedly contribute towards advancing energy transition in the country and open new avenues for clean energy integration and adoption.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Masdar and NPCC share a common commitment to advancing the UAE’s leadership position in the energy sector and to driving sustainable growth. By leveraging each other’s world-class expertise in our respective fields, our combined efforts could play a vital role in achieving the UAE’s clean energy objectives and support our nation’s net-zero commitment.”

Masdar is a major developer and investor in wind projects, including a stake in the London Array, one of the largest offshore wind farms in the world, and in Hywind Scotland, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, which became operational in 2017. This year, Masdar signed an agreement with Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., one of Japan’s largest energy companies, to explore the development of renewable energy initiatives, including offshore wind projects, in Japan.

Masdar is also working in green hydrogen development, in collaboration with a number of international partners. In December, it formed a strategic alliance with France’s ENGIE to co-develop a UAE-based green hydrogen hub, with a planned investment in the region of US$5 billion. Masdar and Hassan Allam Utilities last month co-signed agreements with leading organizations in Egypt related to development of green hydrogen production plants in the country, targeting an electrolyzer capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Today, Masdar is active in more than 30 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, the US, Australia, Spain, Serbia, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and many more.

About NPCC

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors.

A subsidiary of National Marine Dredging, NPCC provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

