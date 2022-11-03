Dubai, UAE – Marriott Hotels and Resorts, the flagship of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 plus extraordinary hotel brands, announces plans to open the first Marriott Resort in the UAE in December this year. Located along Dubai’s golden coastline on the world-famous Palm Jumeriah, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is set to become a beachside haven, perfectly located for guests to explore the vibrant city and its globally renowned attractions, while offering a place to escape.

Spread across 7,000 square meters of pristine private beachfront, the resort is designed as ‘a place for all’, appealing to families, couples, solo travelers and business guests alike. A prime location whether travelling for leisure or business or a blend of the two, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah will offer destination dining experiences, extensive recreational facilities, sophisticated spaces and signature services.

Exemplifying Marriott Hotels’ continued evolution, guests will be welcomed into contemporary and intuitive spaces. The resort will feature 608 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites each boasting expansive floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private balconies, and extensive in-room comforts.

With a deliberately eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and core Marriott offerings, the 10 exceptional dining venues will encompass flavors, influences and ideas from Japan, Korea, Peru, Italy, the Levant and more. The carefully curated selection of the distinct brands and concepts will redefine the dining landscape in the UAE for both resort guests and residents alike, bringing a new energy, excitement and cutting-edge sophistication to the restaurant scene.

Saray Spa, the resort’s opulent Middle Eastern-inspired spa will be a sanctuary for self-care, rejuvenation and relaxation. Additional facilities will include an ocean-view pool, Kids Club, state-of-the-art Marriott Fitness Centre, M Club Lounge, fully equipped business center, and flexible event spaces designed to foster collaboration.

“We look forward to opening the doors of the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah and introducing the first Marriott Resort in the UAE,” said Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. “Our guests will enjoy industry-leading business and leisure facilities, incredible dining options, wide-ranging recreational activities and the brand’s thoughtful service that is synonymous in hospitality.”

An ideal destination for families, the hotel will launch with a bespoke Kids Go All Inclusive Package. Created with the youngest members of the group in mind, the package guarantees that when it comes to exceptional dining options it is not just the adults who are looked after in truly memorable style.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Kids Go All Inclusive Package will allow kids to select from their own specially created menus at Levantera, MYAMI Pool Bar & Lounge, Bal Harbour Beach, Cucina, Señor Pico and Gelateria by Cucina. Little explorers will also have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited soft beverages, delicious snacks including irresistibly creamy gelato, and 'grab 'n' go healthy treats from select venues throughout the day.

Kids All Inclusive package starts from AED 1,500 per room, per night for 2 adults and 2 children.*

For more information, please visit www.marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com

-Ends-

MARRIOTT®️ RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH, DUBAI

Palm West Beach, PO Box 62049, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: marriottpalm.reservations@marriotthotels.com

MARRIOTTRESORTPALMJUMEIRAH.COM

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Marriott® Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

As the first Marriott Resort property in the region, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah brings an elevated sense of sophisticated beachside luxury to the UAE. Part of the world-renowned Marriott Hotels and Resorts portfolio, the flawlessly designed 608-room resort delivers exceptional experiences for leisure and business travelers alike, setting new standards for hotel stays, recreation and relaxation and destination dining in the UAE.

With a prime location on Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, the resort is spread out over some 7,000 square meters of stunning private beachfront. Boasting breath-taking ocean views and unparalleled services and amenities, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah doesn’t just cater to the needs of the modern global traveler it surpasses them – families, solo visitors, couples and business guests included.

Bringing together industry-leading business, leisure and events facilities, wide-ranging recreational activities, a world-class spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and curated selection of 10 distinct Food & Beverage brands and concepts, the resort embodies Marriott’s legacy for putting guests first and creating a true place for all.

Here visitors can seek sanctuary and a sense of escapism, immerse themselves in the culture and customs of the region or choose to invigorate body and mind. Intuitive, empowered service and a pioneering commitment to wellness, sustainability and refinement ensure that the guest experience always exceeds expectations and that the resort clearly differentiates itself in the market, bringing alive a living legacy of putting our guests first.

To learn more visit www.marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com. Stay connected to Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Facebook and Instagram @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

About Marriott Hotels®

With more than 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hosting – placing people first is the brand’s living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises

A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises, popularly knowns as the Arenco Group, is a set of business entities solely owned by Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Almoosa with its corporate headquarters in Dubai.

The group was founded in 1972 when an architectural and consultancy practice was established by Mr. Almoosa, who is a qualified Civil Engineer from Arizona University, U.S.A. He hails from an illustrious local family and his father was the financial advisor to the Ruler of Dubai for over 25 years.

After 50 years, today ARENCO Group has interests that span Real Estate, Architecture, Hotels, Hotel Apartments, Car Rentals, Interior Design, Premium Laundry Services, Furniture retail, Manufacturing, Joinery etc.

It is one of the largest family-owned groups of Dubai, is committed to achieving its vision and mission with highly qualified and experienced professionals and is set to expand its operations across UAE & OMAN.