Nature-led, 360-degree wellness-driven master community anchored by a destination park, community mall, and state-of-the-art wellness centre

First phase to release ~250 homes across villa categories

Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer, today announced the launch of Sobha Sanctuary, its largest master-planned development in Dubai to date. Marking a defining milestone as the Sobha Group celebrates 50 years of legacy, excellence, and uncompromising quality, Sobha Sanctuary represents the developer’s most ambitious vision for integrated, wellness-led living in the emirate - delivered with the precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that have defined Sobha for five decades.

Spanning a total site area of ~37.5 million square feet, Sobha Sanctuary is a distinguished lifestyle destination rooted in nature and built for the future. Aligned with Dubai’s vision for sustainable and resilient urban growth, the development is designed and executed through Sobha’s fully backward integrated model, ensuring consistent quality control across design, engineering, construction and delivery. The result is aimed at a high-performing, wellness-driven urban environment that generates long-term social, environmental, and financial value, and is expected to cater to ~20,000 families.

At the heart of Sobha Sanctuary lies an expansive destination park, envisioned as the social, recreational, and ecological core of the community. Complementing this central park is a Community Mall offering retail, dining, and leisure experiences, alongside a state-of-the-art Wellness Centre, creating a vibrant daily-life hub where convenience, recreation, and wellbeing are seamlessly integrated. The park hosts a rich array of active lifestyle amenities, including football grounds, running tracks, padel courts, and a skate park, forming a dynamic wellness-oriented landscape.

From this central destination, the park extends into four continuous green corridors that traverse the site, ensuring every residence enjoys effortless access to nature, active experiences, and uninterrupted green vistas, within a vast 6km ‘Leisure Loop’. This loop further connects to an even larger mobility loop and a 9km wellness loop around the perimeter of the development. Comprising over 50,000 trees across the Sobha Sanctuary community, this integrated blue-green network supports spaces designed to help residents reflect, reconnect, and rejuvenate, while elevating everyday living through nature promenades, shaded walkways, and water features.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said:

“Sobha Sanctuary represents a landmark moment for Sobha Realty as we mark 50 years of building with purpose, precision, and integrity. As our largest single development in Dubai to date, this masterplan reflects a long-term vision to create a community where nature, wellness, and thoughtful design come together at scale. Guided by our philosophy of quality without compromise and our ‘The Art of Detail’ ethos, Sobha Sanctuary is designed not only for families today, but for generations to come.”

The masterplan is guided by a holistic wellness framework that addresses every dimension of human wellbeing. Physical wellness is promoted through an extensive network of walking, jogging, and cycling trails, sports zones, fitness studios, and outdoor recreational spaces for all age groups. Mental wellness is supported through contemplative gardens, meditation zones, water features, and quiet retreats that foster calm and restoration. Social wellness is nurtured through inclusive public spaces, community hubs, event lawns, and cultural venues that encourage interaction and shared experiences across generations.

Environmental wellness is embedded through sustainable design strategies, energy- and water-efficient systems, biodiversity-rich landscapes, and green corridors that enhance air quality and microclimate performance. Economic and civic wellness are supported through mixed-use nodes, opportunities for local entrepreneurship, safe and accessible streets, and thoughtfully designed public realms that strengthen community cohesion and civic pride, while smart mobility solutions and sustainable infrastructure ensure the community remains adaptable and future-ready.

Sobha Sanctuary is envisioned as a fully integrated, mixed-use destination, home to a world-class hospital facility, two international schools, a large retail offering, and a benchmark wellness centre, all strategically distributed across the masterplan to ensure equitable accessibility and everyday convenience. A layered network of green spines connects the community amenities to villa neighbourhoods and mixed-use precincts, promoting walkability, cycling, and active mobility while reducing reliance on vehicles - reflecting Sobha’s commitment to creating efficiently functioning, people-centric communities.

The development will feature ~20,000 residential units, including around ~18,000 apartments and ~2,000 villas across categories, delivered across multiple phases. The first phase of launch will focus on villa living, with a limited release of ~250 units across villa categories.

Villas at Sobha Sanctuary are thoughtfully planned within a forest-inspired landscape, balancing privacy with strong community connectivity. All villas enjoy direct access to open green spaces, transforming the landscape into a natural extension of the home. Architectural design follows a minimalist modern aesthetic, characterised by clean lines, expansive windows, generous terraces, private courtyards, and beyond; creating refined homes that emphasise calm, comfort, and indoor-outdoor living.

Beyond its experiential role, the integrated green network also functions as critical ecological infrastructure. Designed to manage stormwater through bioswales, retention landscapes, and integrated water bodies, it enhances flood resilience and supports groundwater recharge. Layered planting strategies help mitigate heat, improve air quality, and enhance the microclimate.

Strategically located, Sobha Sanctuary offers convenient connectivity to Dubai’s key districts and major road networks, balancing a sense of exclusivity with accessibility. As development progresses over the coming years, Sobha Sanctuary is set to emerge as one of Dubai’s most significant master-planned communities, an enduring expression of nature-led living, refined wellness, and future-ready urban design.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by the visionary entrepreneur PNC Menon, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of design, development and construction. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has 15 masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with numerous other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Hartland is a thriving community that is home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer’s first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.