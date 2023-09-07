Amman: Markazia Lexus has launched the much-awaited fifth generation Lexus RX in Jordan under the 'Don't Compromise' campaign, inviting customers to embrace the outstanding performance, reimagined styling and refined comfort of the latest luxury crossover. With a retail price of JOD 82,000, the all-new, full-option Lexus RX promises more than just transportation, but a gateway to unforgettable moments and journeys.

For the duration of the campaign, Lexus enthusiasts can benefit from a seven-year or 150,000 km warranty on the hybrid battery (whichever comes first); a four-year or 100,000 km vehicle warranty (whichever comes first); and four-year Butler Services comprising annual licensing, registration and maintenance services, allowing customers to ‘Experience Amazing’ while granting them assurance when it comes to maintenance.

Powered by a 2.5L hybrid powertrain, the all-new, full-option Lexus RX delivers 247 HP @6000 RPM and a torque of 239 N.M @4400 RPM, ensuring unparalleled acceleration and a dynamic, eco-friendly driving experience. With its AWD capability, seamless Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and outstanding fuel efficiency, the Lexus RX is prepared to conquer both urban landscapes and adventurous terrains.

The all-new, full-option Lexus RX is a true masterpiece of design, offering a bolder stance that commands attention on any road. Harmonizing elegance with modernity, the exterior shows off a smoother silhouette; sleeker, sharper and more horizontal triple LED headlights; and premium 21-inch metallic alloy wheels. Its Panoramic Sun Roof offers passengers breathtaking views, while the Power Back Door with Kick Sensor offers supreme convenience. Its opulent and practical cabin boasts cutting-edge features, including a 14-inch Touchscreen Multimedia System with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, semi-aniline leather seats, front and rear seat AC and heater, in addition to ample cargo space to accommodate bulkier objects.

Lexus has always been a pioneer in automotive safety, exemplified by the Lexus Safety System+ for greater peace of mind on every trip. The model extends an array of safety features, including 12 airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System, Vehicle Stability Control, Pre-Collision System and much more, ensuring that everyone within and outside the car is protected at all times. Lexus also pushes tech boundaries with the RX, presenting Advanced Parking Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic View Monitor, Lane Tracing Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Braking, among many other features.

The all-new, full-option Lexus RX is now available at the Markazia Lexus showroom on Mecca Street. For more information, visit its website or Facebook and Instagram accounts.

-Ends-

About Markazia

Markazia is the exclusive distributor of Toyota, Lexus, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. With a presence since 1999, Markazia has become a leading company in automobile sales, after-sale services and spare parts, with five dealers spread across the Kingdom. The company’s strategic approach, grounded in the community and supported by a CSR program, reflects its commitment to being more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia strives to provide services worthy of the Lexus name; a name that is synonymous with the luxury lifestyle, while ensuring that each and every client only ever ‘experiences amazing’. As a luxury brand with a passion for daring design, innovative technology and show-stopping performance, Lexus has proven itself to be of superior quality in everything from vehicles and services to production systems, with each one of its wide spectrum of vehicles, a leader in its class.

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Markazia.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: media@bidayamarcom.com