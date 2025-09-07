Kuwait - Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its Gold sponsorship of the 2nd GCC Real Estate Development and Housing Welfare Conference, held on September 3–4 under the patronage and presence of H.E. Mr. Abdul Latif Hamed Al-Mashari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs. The event brings together senior officials, experts, and specialists in the housing sector to explore key challenges and opportunities across the region. Markaz’s sponsorship reflects its strategic commitment to its corporate social and economic responsibility strategy, aimed at contributing to sustainable development and fostering a resilient business environment in Kuwait and the region.

The conference served as a regional platform for dialogue on housing and real estate development, with a focus on strengthening public-private partnerships and supporting national development priorities. Discussions were structured around four key pillars: national strategies for housing welfare and real estate development, collaboration between public and private sector entities, financing and investment in Kuwait and the GCC, and the role of smart cities and digital transformation in enhancing sustainability and housing systems. The conference was held alongside the “Baiti” construction exhibition, which attracted prominent industry leaders and top-tier companies specializing in construction and building sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz said: "Markaz’s participation in the 2nd GCC Real Estate Development and Housing Welfare Conference reflects our strategic focus on supporting socioeconomic development and our continued engagement with the housing and real estate sectors in Kuwait and the region. We remain committed to supporting national housing initiatives, enhancing quality of life, and aligning with the country’s long-term development priorities. This sponsorship underscores Markaz’s role as a proactive partner in delivering practical, sustainable solutions that contribute to national development and create lasting value for future generations."

Through its active involvement, Markaz engages in public policy development and provides research-based recommendations to address key challenges in Kuwait’s housing and economic sectors, drawing on in-depth studies conducted in collaboration with global institutions across areas such as energy, labor markets, and economic restructuring.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.56 billion (USD 5.11 billion) as of 30 June 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

