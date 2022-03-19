Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced that it has been named the ‘Best Investment Bank in Kuwait’ for 2022 by Global Finance magazine. It marks Markaz’s 11th winning of this prestigious award in 12 years and cements its standing as one of the most reliable investment banking institutions due to its consistent performance despite varying market conditions. Global Finance’s annual Best Investment Banks awards are evaluated by its editors, with input from industry experts. The jury scores and selects the winners based on a proprietary algorithm and extensive criteria that include market share, number and size of deals, service and advice, structuring capabilities, distribution network, efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after-market performance of underwritings and market reputation—to score and select winners.

The award cements Markaz’s reputation for fostering excellence in investment banking transactions and services spanning equity capital markets and debt capital markets, IPOs, listings, capital structure advisory, restructuring, disposition services, and mergers and acquisitions advisory. Since 1997, it has successfully executed investment banking transactions of over USD 5.80 billion (KWD 1.76 billion) as of 31 December 2021 with the execution of high-profile capital markets and advisory mandates.

A highly qualified team of investment banking professionals with extensive experience, outstanding technical execution capabilities, and in-depth industry knowledge has remained the bedrock of Markaz’s continued success. The team’s proven expertise spans a wide spectrum of different industries such as financial services, real estate, light and medium manufacturing, retail, oil & gas, and logistics, among others.

Commenting on the achievement, Ms. Rasha Othman, Executive Vice President, Investment Banking (Capital Markets and Fixed Income) stated: “We are proud that Markaz has been consecutively recognized by the financial community as a leading service provider locally and regionally in an extremely competitive investment banking landscape. The coveted Global Finance award consolidates our distinguished standing as a well-founded and trustworthy investment banking institution that reports sustained business growth despite operating in a highly cyclical sector, and is a testament to the capabilities of our investment banking experts who have led Markaz from strength to strength.”

Mr. Abdulrazzaq T. Razooqi, VP, Investment Banking (Advisory) said: “Our track-record enforces our clients’ trust in our investment banking services and encourages us to continue providing innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. This award is the result of Markaz’s successful completion of several transactions across spectrum of investment banking services it offers in addition to the team’s extensive business development efforts, industry expertise and professionalism.”

Markaz’s research-driven culture has enabled it to constantly improve its offerings and help clients meet their investment objectives through well-informed decision-making. In addition to investment banking, Markaz offers full-fledged services in asset management, real estate investment, wealth management, and research and consulting.

Over 47 years since its establishment, Markaz has been recognized by dozens of prestigious industry awards. The many awards it won over the past year include ‘Best Investment Bank’ by Global Finance and ‘Best Investment Bank in Kuwait’, ‘Best Asset Manager in Kuwait’ for the ninth consecutive year, and the ‘Sustainability Award in the Middle East’ at EMEA Finance magazine’s Middle East Banking Awards 2021.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.04 billion as of 31 December 2021. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos S. Saad

Media & Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com