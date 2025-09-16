A gateway to essential infrastructure assets worldwide, accessing the AI Revolution from Data Centers to Energy, offering resilient returns and inflation protection

Kuwait — Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” has announced the launch of its Private Real Assets Strategy, a global investment solution designed to serve qualified and professional investors, whether individuals, family offices, or institutions. The strategy, in partnership with top-tier managers, provides them with access to resilient income stream and potentially long-term total return through a curated, diversified portfolio of real tangible assets that power the global modern economy. The assets span across various sectors including energy, transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. They are selected for their potential to generate stable, inflation-resilient cash flows while offering solid growth characteristics across market cycles.

At the core of the strategy is Markaz’s conviction in real assets as a potentially all-weather investment class. The offering is positioned to address today’s macroeconomic volatility, and persistent inflation by investing in assets with steady demand and relatively low correlation to traditional asset classes. By targeting a total annual return of more than 10% with potentially quarterly income distributions, the strategy seeks to meet the dual investor objective of long-term growth and income generation.

The investment structure allows monthly subscriptions and quarterly redemptions, with a two-year soft lock-up designed to support long-term positioning without compromising investor access. Markaz partners with leading global fund managers who demonstrate consistent performance across market environments, while the company’s internal investment team actively monitors and rebalances exposures to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

Introducing the strategy, Mr. Kashish Tandon, CFA, CIPM EVP, Investment Advisory at Markaz, commented: “We believe a portfolio of private real assets is an innovative investment choice for clients to potentially future proof their portfolios by investing in tomorrow. With global mega trends such as Digitalization and Decarbonization truly underway, this strategy enables our clients to get exposure to this generational opportunity of building out of the modern economy, targeting dual benefits of inflation-protected income and long-term growth in a diversified manner. Additionally, private real assets are like an all-weather portfolio ballast which can help reduce the volatility associated with short-term market fluctuations. This is due in part to the stable nature of these assets and their long-term investment horizon.”

Sheikh Humoud S. Al Sabah, SVP, Investment Advisory, at Markaz, added: “In a time when investors seek both safety and opportunity, this strategy delivers access to essential infrastructure with the potential for stable income, downside protection, and long-term capital growth. By leveraging our institutional relationships and premier in-house manager allocation expertise, we are enabling qualified investors to participate in institutional opportunities that are traditionally hard to access, yet increasingly relevant for portfolio resilience. This strategy is built on a carefully designed multi-manager architecture that spans core, core-plus, and value-add investments across geographies and sectors. It is diversified by asset type and investment style to reduce concentration risk and enhance risk-adjusted returns.”

It is worth mentioning that Markaz launched its Private Credit strategy in 2024, designed to offer diversified income solutions to its professional and qualified clients. Continuing its tradition of innovation and leadership within the investment community, Markaz is actively expanding its portfolio offerings to better meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Disclaimer:

This press release has been prepared for promotional purposes and has been approved by “Markaz”, and no necessary data about the investment in question has been omitted. Private real assets and private credit portfolio investments may be subject to the risks, investment returns and performance are difficult to predict and are not guaranteed. Therefore, prospective investors are required to review the constituent documents and should conduct their own analysis and research, as well as consult with their financial, legal, and other advisors specialized in making investment decisions regarding any strategy covered in this content, and understand that such an investment carries a high degree of risk of loss of the investment, and the amount of potential returns cannot be predicted or guaranteed.

The Private Real Assets Strategy is only intended and suitable for Qualified Professional Client/Professional Client by Nature as defined by the Kuwait Capital Markets Authority, and willing to accept the risks, known and unknown, associated with private real assets and private credit portfolio investing.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.56 billion (USD 5.11 billion) as of 30 June 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

