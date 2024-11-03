Kuwait: In its continued pursuit of delivering superior client experiences through cutting-edge innovation and digital transformation, Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" has introduced an advanced digital investment platform in collaboration with Hesabe, a prominent leader in payment solutions. This new platform empowers Markaz clients to seamlessly expand their investments in Markaz investment funds on a periodic basis, providing a smooth, hassle-free process.

Exclusively accessible to current clients, the platform enables investors to top-up their holdings through a fully integrated digital payment system, directly from their accounts with complete electronic functionality. Designed for optimal security and ease, each transaction is safeguarded and streamlined, requiring only a few straightforward steps for verification before completing the payment process.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Salman Olayan, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning at Markaz commented: “We are committed to providing our clients with convenient and technology-driven solutions that meet their evolving wealth management needs. Our collaboration with Hesabe marks a significant milestone in this direction, enabling us to streamline investment top-ups through a secure, efficient, and user-friendly tool. This initiative reflects Markaz’s overarching strategy to embrace digitalization and drive efficiency across all aspects of our services.”

Mohammad Al Sumaie, Assistant Vice President of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, stated: “This pioneering platform exemplifies our unwavering commitment to addressing client needs by enriching their investment journey. It provides them with the tools to capture growth opportunities and realize their financial ambitions, supported by the latest digital innovation. We look forward to continually crafting innovative investment solutions rooted in Markaz’s core values.”

Expressing his pride in this collaboration, Rakan Al Adsani, Chief Executive Officer at Hesabe, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Markaz in developing this sophisticated digital platform, meticulously crafted to elevate the investor experience. This collaboration highlights Hesabe’s commitment to advancing payment solutions, reflecting our shared vision of delivering effortless, secure, and high-quality customer experiences. I am confident that our joint efforts will set new industry benchmarks in financial services.”

Markaz has consistently reinforced its leadership by offering groundbreaking financial solutions that respond to evolving client needs and dynamic market shifts. Innovations like the iMarkaz app, a fully personalized digital investment platform, and the GCC Momentum Fund being the first of its kind in Kuwait based on a momentum strategy, underscore Markaz’s dedication to delivering forward-thinking digital solutions that meet clients’ financial aspirations.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.38 billion (USD 4.50 billion) as of 30 June 2024. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and help Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

