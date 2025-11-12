Ultra-Luxury real estate developer’s debut in Ras Al Khaimah reinforces emirate’s draw among investors and residents seeking iconic urban developments

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - Marjan, one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE and the leading master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, the region’s premier integrated destination and real estate platform, has signed an agreement with OMNIYAT, a leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, for the development of a prime plot on Marjan Beach, the premium waterfront destination in Ras Al Khaimah.

This announcement follows OMNIYAT’s reveal earlier this month marking its 20th anniversary, a milestone that celebrates two decades of visionary design and architectural excellence and honours the developer’s enduring legacy in shaping Dubai’s skyline.

OMNIYAT’s first investment into the Ras Al Khaimah market marks a significant step in reinforcing the emirate’s position as a premier residential and lifestyle destination aligned with RAK Vision 2030. Its newly acquired 36,600 sq. m plot in Marjan Beach covers a beachfront extending over 250m, occupying a prime spot opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island. The project offers panoramic views of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural landscapes and is set for completion by 2030.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, commented; “Marjan’s commitment to drive Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into a global lifestyle and investment hub has led to strategic partnerships that align with our national ambitions. Following the landmark success of Marjan Island and RAK Central, we launched Marjan Beach to establish new benchmarks for waterfront living in the region. We are happy to welcome OMNIYAT with its proven track record of ultra-luxury real estate developments to enhance Marjan Beach’s appeal among global and local investors and visitors.”

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, added, “In recent years, we have witnessed an extraordinary evolution unfolding in Ras Al Khaimah. One that, combined with the paradigm shift in how ultra-luxury is defined, is ushering in a new era of real estate development and attracting global capital and talent. Through this agreement with Marjan, we will leverage OMNIYAT’s two decades of expertise in creating ultra-luxury waterfront destinations, alongside the Emirate’s exceptional infrastructure, authenticity and natural beauty, to develop destinations that elevate the human living experience and enrich communities. Together, we will drive the shift from ownership to experience, and from exclusivity to meaningful, authentic, and purposeful living.”

As a catalyst for high-value investment and tourism growth, Marjan Beach supports RAK Vision 2030’s targets of 3.5 million annual visitors. Designed around eight distinct neighbourhoods, the mixed-use waterfront destination has 22,000 residential units and 12,000 luxury hotel keys. With capacity to host a population of 74,000 residents, and a workforce of 32,000, Marjan Beach is set to welcome up to 180,000 visitors annually. Stretching across 3 km of pristine beachfront with 6.5 million sq. ft of open green spaces, Marjan Beach offers an authentic coastal lifestyle that promotes connectivity and walkability, distinguishing Ras Al Khaimah as a sustainable investment hub and premier tourism gateway.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is the flagship company within OMNIYAT GROUP, a diversified multi-brand portfolio across the real estate hospitality, commercial and tech sectors. OMNIYAT was established in 2005 and continues to set the benchmark as the market leader in ultra-luxury real estate in Dubai. It is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between the East and the West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.