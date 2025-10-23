Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, and RAK Hospitality Holding, the government-owned investment and development arm in the Emirate, have announced a landmark strategic merger to create a unified entity operating under Marjan.

This merger combines world-class hospitality expertise with visionary land development strategies to form a dynamic future-ready organization. Marjan will integrate real estate development, hospitality operations, and lifestyle experiences under one umbrella, positioning itself as one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE and the leading master developer in the Northern Emirates.

Announcing the merger, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Marjan, said: “RAK Vision 2030 has set the Emirate’s ambition to be a pioneer in the region for livability and a place where opportunities thrive. Anchored in this vision, the merger will create high-value jobs for Emiratis, develop national capabilities, and reinforce our position as a beacon of opportunity and innovation. Together, we are positioned to build thriving communities that bring the Emirate’s bold vision for sustainable prosperity to life.”

Marjan’s future developments including Al Marjan Island, RAK Central, Marjan Beach, and the Jebel Jais masterplan will elevate the quality of life for residents, enrich travel and leisure experiences, and attract diverse investment opportunities. The merger supports RAK Vision 2030’s goal of welcoming 3.5 million annual visitors and achieving nearly 20,000 hotel keys.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO, said: “Marjan will position Ras Al Khaimah as the global lifestyle and investment hub of the future.”

This merger empowers Marjan to propel the Emirate into its next chapter of growth, fostering distinctive lifestyle offerings, and attracting world-class talent and investments.

About Marjan

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

*Source: AETOSWire

