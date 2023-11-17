Manga Production, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk," has signed an agreement with the renowned Japanese production company and studio, Production I.G., to license the animated series "GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto" which is scheduled to be launched in 2024. The partnership includes granting full rights to Manga Production for distribution, licensing, and marketing of the third season of the animated series "Great Pretender" in the Middle East and North Africa region, including events and merchandise rights.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, commented on the expansion of distribution and licensing, saying: “We are witnessing significant expansion in the field of distribution and licensing at Manga Productions, and this success is attributed to the trust of our partners around the world and the special efforts of our team in their continuous pursuit of success and leadership in the creative industry. Our partnership with “Production I.G” and through “GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto” will play a crucial role in promoting the growth of the local and Middle Eastern market, as it represents a significant milestone in the licensing world within our Arab community."

In addition, Mr. George Wada, the president, and the CEO at Production I.G, expressed his enthusiasm towards this partnership, saying: “GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto” is an anime that Production I.G takes full responsibility for, and we have officially entrusted its rights to Manga Productions in the Middle East and North Africa. We are confident that our partnership with Manga Productions will allow the audience in the Arab world to closely enjoy “GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto” series and other upcoming anime works.

Eng. Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, Director of Marketing, Distribution, and Business Development at Manga Productions, says that “the partnership with Production I.G. in distributing and licensing “GREAT PRETENDER razbliuto” is an important step in their strategy to enhance their presence in the animation industry. They are excited to bring this unique show to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa”.

It is worth mentioning that the animated series "GREAT PRETENDER" was directed by Mr. Yuuichiro Hayashi and written by Ryota Kosawa. It premiered in June 2020 on Netflix in Japan, followed by its release on Netflix worldwide. The series has received positive reviews, with an IMDB rating of 7.0 and 8.2 on My Anime List.

