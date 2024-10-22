Hong Kong - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it will manage Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental Residences, which will be developed and owned by Aldar on Saadiyat Island.

Mandarin Oriental Residences will feature 228 exceptional homes that will epitomise luxury through exquisite design and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. With unparalleled views of Zayed National Museum, The Residences will be situated within Saadiyat Cultural District just steps away from a wide selection of exciting restaurants along the Zayed National Museum promenade in addition to experiential retail, entertainment and leisure activities located at the nearby Saadiyat Grove. Residents will also enjoy privileged access to the cultural richness of nearby museums, complemented by breathtaking fountain views.

Mandarin Oriental Group Chief Executive, Laurent Kleitman, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this landmark development in Abu Dhabi, introducing the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle to residents for the first time. This collaboration highlights our commitment to creating exceptional experiences in a destination where discerning individuals aspire not only to visit but to call home. With our signature attention to detail and dedication to legendary service, we look forward to establishing a new benchmark for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.”

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar added: “Our partnership with Mandarin Oriental reflects the strength of demand amongst local and overseas buyers for premium developments in Abu Dhabi and will further elevate the luxury living experience within Saadiyat Cultural District. The partnership is also a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract globally renowned luxury brands that emanate service excellence, delight customers through every interaction, and elevate the overall living experience.”

Saadiyat Island is a vibrant and sophisticated destination, offering a blend of pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class fine dining. Renowned for its cultural attractions and stunning natural beauty, it provides an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking relaxation or excitement.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.