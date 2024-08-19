Muscat, Oman: An oasis of luxury has emerged in the heart of Shatti Al-Qurum with the opening of Mandarin Oriental, Muscat. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat marks a new chapter of holistic wellness inspired by ancient Eastern philosophy and Omani healing traditions.

The Spa seamlessly combines Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s award-winning signature programme’s with local rituals and ingredients. Comprised of eight treatment rooms including a couple’s suite, the spa offers a holistic wellness experience with bespoke treatments, expert specialists and serene sea views.

As the wellness retreat opens its doors, Mandarin Oriental, Muscat has announced its exclusive partnership with Biologique Recherche – a luxury skincare brand with advanced facial treatments delivering outstanding, immediately visible, and long-lasting results.

Unique to The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Muscat are two ‘Essence of Muscat’ treatments. Drawing inspiration from Oman’s enchanting natural scenery, the ‘Mountain Restoration’ explores the serenity of the Hajar Mountains and harnesses the restorative power of roses, pomegranates and Omani Frankincense. Meanwhile, the ‘Rose Quartz Ritual’ heralds to the time-honoured therapy of sand bathing in the Arabian desert and combines sound-healing with circulatory massage and facial techniques using Damask Rose from Jabal Al Akhdar.

Nestled in the heart of The Spa, the Hammam is a sanctuary of indulgence with its exquisite mosaics and fragrant oils. Guests can enhance their wellness journey with a range of facilities designed to complement The Spa with exclusive facilities for male and female guests. This includes an outdoor relaxation terrace, sauna and steam room and outdoor pools. In addition, the hotel’s Fitness and Wellness Centre boasts the latest in gym technology, with state-of-the-art equipment and body analysis to cater to all fitness levels and preferences.

About Mandarin Oriental, Muscat

Mandarin Oriental, Muscat is a beachfront gem nestled between the city and the Gulf of Oman in Shatti Al-Qurum, the capital’s most prominent address. Perfectly positioned for exploring Muscat’s intriguing ancient architectural treasures and vibrant culture, guests can experience kind and generous Omani hospitality complemented by Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality, a world-class spa and distinct dining concepts.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group’s mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 40 hotels, 12 residences and 23 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.

