Hong Kong – Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech is proud to announce the inaugural edition of Chefs’ Series, an extraordinary gastronomic event set against the stunning backdrop of the resort's lush gardens with the Atlas Mountains in the distance.

The festival will highlight Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s diverse global culinary prowess through a series of exclusive events which celebrate the art of haute cuisine.

Running from 16th to 20th October, Chefs’ Series features renowned chefs and a master mixologists from Mandarin Oriental properties worldwide, including the Group’s iconic Hong Kong and Bangkok hotels, Costa Navarino in Greece and the recently rebranded Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

At the one-of-a-kind gastronomic event, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet these culinary stars, participate in interactive workshops, enjoy collaborative dinners and more.

Chefs’ Series: A Global Culinary Celebration

Under the guidance of Alain-Thomas Brière, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, Chefs’ Series is set to become an annual tradition which elevates the culinary scene in Marrakech. As Brière explains:

"With Chefs’ Series, our goal is to create an unparalleled culinary experience that showcases the exceptional talents of our chefs and mixologists, celebrating the thrilling and diverse culinary influences that they bring from around the world. Marrakech, with its reputation as an international cultural intersection, provides the perfect setting for this festival. This vibrant city deserves a worldclass gastronomy-focused event and we couldn’t resist bringing that vision to life. We believe that Chefs’ Series will set a new standard for culinary events in the region and we look forward to sharing these unique experiences with our guests and partners.”

Guest Talent: Masters of Culinary and Mixology Excellence

Chef Wing-Keung Wong – Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The Executive Chef at Michelin-starred Man Wah, Chef Wong brings nearly 40 years’ experience in refined Cantonese cuisine. His signature creations, including Matsutake Mushroom Pudding and Braised Pork with Taro, marry tradition with modernity.

Chef Elias Raed – Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Head Chef at The Lebanese Terrace, Chef Elias draws inspiration from the vibrant flavours of Levantine cuisine, creating dishes that tell the story of his roots and his passion for culinary authenticity.

Chef Bertrand Valegeas – Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino

Bringing more than 30 years’ experience, notably at Michelin-starred restaurants including Relais Louis XIII in Paris, Chef Valegeas elevates Greek cuisine with locally sourced ingredients and his signature creative flair.

Chanel Adams – Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

The first woman to head the legendary Bamboo Bar, Chanel Adams is an exceptional mixologist. Her background in some of the world’s most prestigious venues allows her to bring cutting-edge creativity to unforgettable cocktail experiences.

An Immersive Culinary Programme

The festival will feature immersive culinary events designed to offer extraordinary dining experiences:

Cocktails & Conversations – 16 October

An intimate opening night where guests can meet the visiting chefs and mixologist Chanel Adams while enjoying signature cocktails in a chic and relaxed setting beneath a Berber-inspired Tent.

Mediterranean Mosaic – 16-18 October

An open-air lunch at the Pool Garden, crafted by Chef Bertrand Valegeas, featuring a menu inspired by Greek cuisine, accompanied by creative cocktails by Chanel Adams.

Cantonese Crescendo – 16-18 October

An exquisite eight-course tasting menu by Chef Wong at Ling Ling by Hakkasan, paired with daring cocktails by Chanel Adams.

Levantine Tales – 16-18 October

Chef Elias will take guests on a culinary journey through a seven-course menu inspired by the rich heritage of Levantine cuisine, served in the elegant setting of Shirvan

From Garden to Table – 19 October

An interactive cooking class highlighting both the richness of Moroccan gastronomy and also the freshest ingredients from Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech’s own garden.

Six Hands Gala Dinner – 19 October

The festival’s highlight event, a six-hands dinner by Chefs Wong, Elias, Valegeas and mixologist Chanel Adams, held at M.O Studio alongside an exclusive exhibition by artist Li Chevalier.

Gourmet Farewell Brunch – 20 October

A celebratory al fresco brunch featuring live cooking stations by the festival’s chefs, to close the first edition of Chefs’ Series on a high note.

