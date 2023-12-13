Doha, Qatar – Mandarin Oriental, Doha has collaborated with Printemps Doha to launch a new luxury stay package that combines urban comfort and style. Hotel guests can now enjoy privileged access to the Middle East’s largest department store – making this the ultimate destination in the region for retail therapy.

With shopping tourism accounting for 30% of total tourism expenditure worldwide, Mandarin Oriental, Doha aims to unlock the magic of luxury and experiential stays for discerning customers.[1] The Stay in Fashion package encompasses premium services including a VIP welcome, entry to Printemps Doha’s private lounge, and a hands-free shopping experience in the lifestyle and culture heart of Qatar.

Expert personal shoppers are available to guide guests through the 40,000 square-metre store in Doha Oasis, which is home to almost 600 brands – 200 of which are exclusive. Alternatively, guests can choose to have a stylist consultation in their hotel suite for maximum convenience.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha will arrange complimentary transport and delivery services to and from the hotel to make high-end shopping easier than ever. Also included within the offer is daily breakfast at Mosaic for guests to fuel up before a long day of retail therapy.

For those looking to enhance their stay in Msheireb Downtown Doha, guests can Stay in Fashion year-round, with a starting rate of QAR 4,800 in a Deluxe Suite based on availability.

Reservations can be made by contacting Mandarin Oriental, Doha at +974 4008 8888, via email modohreservations@mohg.com or through the website www.mandarinoriental.com/doha.

About Printemps Doha

Founded in 1865 in Paris by Jules Jaluzot the iconic retailer, Printemps is one of the emblematic French retail leaders in the fashion, luxury, beauty and lifestyle sectors. For over 150 years, feeling the air of the times, Printemps has been a major player in global retail transformation. For the first time, Printemps brings its unique French savoir faire to Qatar with a flagship department store in Doha - the first Printemps store to open outside of France and the largest luxury department store in the Middle East. With a retail space of more than 40,000sq/m and strategic position in a one-of-a-kind destination: Doha Oasis, Printemps Doha is spread across three floors and offers an extensive range of exclusive fashion brands, high-end jewelry, lifestyle & home accessories, beauty, and 14 exclusive world-class culinary concepts.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 37 hotels and nine residences in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

About Mandarin Oriental, Doha

Mandarin Oriental, Doha is an intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the new lifestyle and cultural heart of the city. The hotel blends chic and contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage, bringing new levels of luxury to Qatar. Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel’s 117 rooms, 41 suites and 91 serviced apartments blend an elegant, contemporary design with subtle elements of traditional Qatari heritage.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office Chris Orlikowski (corlikowski@mohg.com) Director of Global Communications Mandarin Oriental, Doha Anastasia Papaspyridi (apapaspyridi@mohg.com) Director of Marketing Communications

[1] World Tourism Organization Report (2023)