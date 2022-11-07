Total revenue for the year reached a record £613 million, an increase of £43.2 million over previous year

City also posted record profits of £41.7 million, more than double previous Club record

Significant financial momentum being generated from four Premier League title wins in five year

Manchester City Football Club has today released its Annual Report for the 2021-22 season, announcing the highest-ever revenues and profits in the Club’s history. The Club has reported record revenues of £613 million and record profits of £41.7 million, the latter being more than double the previous Club record.

Several factors contributed to the Club’s record-breaking financial results and continued profitability, including fans returning to the Etihad Stadium and the increase of the Clubs’ wider commercial revenues.

Profits were also boosted by significant player trading. The £67.7 million profit City generated from the transfer of players’ registrations took the total above £250 million over the last five years and this will grow even further in 2022-23 following the club’s unprecedented transfer business in the 2022 summer window.

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano echoes these sentiments: “Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth that it generates; more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City.”

This growth impacted external independent benchmarks with Brand Finance naming Manchester City the second most valuable football brand in the world, with a valuation of €1.33 billion. Soriano continues: “Ultimately, the 2021-22 season was representative of the football standards that we have set ourselves as we continued to deliver on our ownership’s vision and plans.”

All major Club activities are detailed in the report starting with the Club’s remarkable on-field statistical successes last season. This of course includes the men’s first team winning the Premier League trophy for a remarkable fourth time in five years under Pep Guardiola’s leadership – and doing it in style, scoring more goals than any other team (99). Additionally, the squad reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, marking 10 Champions League qualifications in the last 10 years and making City the only Premier League club with this achievement over that period.

The report also details the success of City’s youth. In addition to an impressive number of first team debuts, City’s Academy won the Premier League Under-18 title and the Elite Development Squad landed the Premier League 2 crown. Therefore, for an incredible second year, City had a clean sweep of the available Premier League titles at Academy and senior level. “This is an unprecedented collective achievement and points to the bright future for our Academy graduates,” says Soriano.

A key aim of the Academy has been to develop players not only for City’s first team, but also to help players begin professional careers in football for any club. Since 2011-12, almost 200 Academy graduates have gone on to have active professional careers in the Premier League, lower English leagues or in the main European leagues. In the 2021-22 season alone, more than 100 CFA graduates were playing in professional football.

In addition to developing young talent, the growth of women’s football continues to be a very top priority. Last year, Manchester City women showed resiliency after an injury-hit start to the season, fought to the end, and bounced back to earn a qualification for the Champions League for the seventh season in succession.

The report includes recognition for Mike Summerbee who was awarded an OBE for the many charitable causes he supports. The report also reveals a continuity of momentum in the business, and opportunities for the future.

