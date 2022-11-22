ManageEngine recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute

This is the fifth Magic Quadrant recognition for ManageEngine in 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant profiles vendors in the enterprise ITSM platform market to help infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders with objective insights into the business and product strategies of the vendors. ManageEngine, which has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year, was evaluated alongside 10 leading ITSM platform vendors for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"As work disruptions and economic headwinds persist, I&O leaders look to deliver resilient IT and enterprise services. At the same time, they must review software spending while not losing out on key business-critical capabilities that they have come to rely on," said Kumaravel Ramakrishnan, director of marketing for ITSM at ManageEngine.

“What can be a key differentiator in these times is a value-oriented platform like ServiceDesk Plus offering deep enterprise workflows and unified IT management capabilities. The recognition by Gartner, we believe, is a testament to our persistent efforts in helping enterprise IT leaders demonstrate value through their service management initiatives.“

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus was also recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Platforms. The Critical Capabilities research complements the Gartner Magic Quadrant and analyzes eight capabilities that differentiate the ITSM offerings from each of the 10 vendors mentioned in the report.

“Our IT service delivery models around the globe, in 22 countries, depend on the complete suite of ManageEngine applications, including ServiceDesk Plus,“ said Jay R. Shell, director of global IT services and governance at DexKo. “ServiceDesk Plus allows us to deliver compliant, measurable, and effective solutions to resolve our IT request and incident workflows. And by integrating with other ManageEngine solutions like ADManager Plus and OpManager, we have been able to support customized task workflows and ensure maximum uptime of our key systems that our users require to keep DexKo rolling and growing.”

This latest recognition by Gartner marks ManageEngine's fifth Magic Quadrant recognition in 2022 for a specific technology market. The other recognitions include Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Privileged Access Management, Security Information and Event Management, and Unified Endpoint Management Tools.

About ServiceDesk Plus

ServiceDesk Plus is the unified service management platform from ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Built on industry-recommended ITSM best practices, ServiceDesk Plus comes packed with contextual IT and business integrations that help service desk teams better align with their organization’s business objectives. With native enterprise service management capabilities and unrestricted extensibility offered through low-code scripting, ServiceDesk Plus helps organizations design, deliver and support their business and IT services. It comes in three editions and is available in 37 different languages. To learn more about ServiceDesk Plus and its features, please visit manageengine.com/service-desk.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.