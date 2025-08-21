Students excel in STEM, English, History, Economics, and Design Technology, setting a benchmark for academic excellence in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mamoura British Academy, part of Aldar Education network, announced the exceptional achievements of its Year 11 students in the 2025 GCSE examinations, highlighting significant academic progress and excellence across a broad range of subjects.

Students demonstrated outstanding dedication, perseverance, and resilience. Of the 68 exam entries, 15% achieved A*/9 grades, 25% achieved A*/9–8, and 46% achieved A*–A /9–7 grades. The overall pass rate at A*–C /9–4 increased to 76%, up from 61% in 2024, reflecting steady improvement and sustained academic growth.

Among the top achievers for this year’s cohort:

Shamma Al Zaabi – 5 Grade 9, 2 Grade 8 and a 7

Ruwdah AlKhoori – 1 Grade 9, 2 Grade 8, 4 Grade 7 and 2 Grade 6

Students delivered remarkable results across both STEM and humanities subjects, with notable progress in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Design Technology (recording grade 7 or above across all students) Economics, English Language, Geography, History, ICT, and Spanish. These results underscore the Academy’s commitment to providing a high-quality, holistic education that nurtures each student’s potential.

Susan Adshead, Acting Principal, said: "I am incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of our students in this year’s GCSE examinations. Though our cohort may be small, they have demonstrated that dedication, perseverance, and a drive for excellence can lead to truly outstanding success. These results reflect not only the hard work of our students but also the commitment of our teachers and the invaluable support of families. Congratulations to each and every one of you as you step confidently into the next chapter of your academic journey."

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, added: " Mamoura British Academy has demonstrated consistent and impressive academic progress year over year, reflecting the dedication and excellence embedded within our schools’ community. I commend our students, educators, and leadership team for their unwavering commitment and hard work, which have collectively contributed to these outstanding results..These outstanding results further reinforce Mamoura British Academy’s position as one of Abu Dhabi’s leading British curriculum schools, where students are supported to thrive academically and personally. Beyond examination success, the Academy is deeply committed to the development of the whole child, nurturing creativity, resilience, leadership, and a strong sense of community. By combining academic excellence with opportunities for personal growth, Mamoura British Academy ensures that its students are not only prepared for the next stage of their education but are also equipped with the skills, values, and confidence to make a positive impact in the world.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com