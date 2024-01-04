Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, is delighted to announce the successful completion of its scope for the Sheybarah Island resort, in collaboration with Red Sea Global.



The project, a crucial element of the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism endeavor The Red Sea destination - has achieved a significant milestone with the installation of the last villa on Sheybarah Island. This marks the conclusion of a transformative journey that commenced with the signing of the contract in May 2022.



Mammoet’s scope involved the transportation and installation of 73 prefabricated villa orbs from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Sheybarah Island in the Saudi Red Sea. The resort, featuring a hyper-luxury hotel designed by Killa Design, with uniquely shaped overwater and beach villas, front-of-house, and F&B buildings, now stands as a testament to Mammoet's commitment to precision and excellence in engineered heavy lifting.



From the initial contract award, Mammoet demonstrated its expertise by overseeing the complete factory-to-foundation process and ensuring a seamless integration of these architectural marvels into the pristine landscape of Sheybarah Island—a habitat rich in mangroves, white sand dunes, and vibrant coral reefs.



The installation of the last villa is a momentous occasion that reflects Mammoet’s dedication to executing complex projects. The use of tailor-made solutions, including the deployment of a 650t capacity Demag CC3800 crawler crane on Mammoet’s modified barge, ALE 250, underscores Mammoet’s commitment to minimizing environmental impact.



The shallow draft of the barge, coupled with a retrofitted 300t spud jacking system from Mammoet's partner Combifloat, ensured minimal disruption to the delicate marine environment during the installation process. Precision engineering, hyper-accurate GPS systems, and locally controlled jacking mechanisms contributed to the flawless placement of the overwater villas onto their foundations.



The Red Sea, a key giga project announced as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, spans 28,000 square kilometers and is expected to provide a significant boost to the country's GDP, supporting economic diversification and generating employment opportunities. The completion of the installation of all orbs on Sheybarah Island Resort marks a pivotal moment in the realization of this visionary project.



Jack van den Brink, Managing Director for Mammoet Middle East and Africa, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are proud to have played a pivotal role in bringing RSG's vision to life. We remain committed to delivering excellence in every project, in this case contributing to the creation of the world's most spectacular and sustainable hotels."

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.



RSG is a global multi-project developer, seeking to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible and development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment. The protection of natural capital is central to all development decisions, as the organization seeks to create a better future for all.



A cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy, RSG is playing a key role in transforming the nation, by creating exciting opportunities for young Saudi talent and the private sector, as it develops built assets and destinations across multiple sectors that make a positive impact for people and planet.



RSG is the visionary company behind some of the world’s most ambitious development ventures, including luxury regenerative tourism destinations such as The Red Sea, Amaala and Thuwal Private Retreat. It has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.



Across its portfolio, RSG leverages the most innovative concepts, strategies, and technologies to deliver projects.



Mammoet



Mammoet helps clients with Smarter, Safer and Stronger solutions to any heavy lifting or transport challenge. We aim to develop long term relationships in order to understand their businesses and challenges best, so we can realize the most efficient and cost-effective approaches. We have a unique global network and an unparalleled fleet of equipment.



