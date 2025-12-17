Dubai, UAE: Mall of the Emirates has entered a new era, one that redefines shopping, dining, and cultural experiences in Dubai. With a landmark AED 5 billion investment, the region’s flagship destination is unveiling 100 new stores and reimagined spaces that transform the mall into a stage for discovery. This isn’t just about expansion; it’s about creating a lifestyle ecosystem where every visitor feels as if they're stepping into the future.

Imagine walking through a space where Dubai’s largest Sephora invites you to play with beauty innovations found nowhere else in the world, where the region’s first SKIMS flagship sets new standards for inclusivity and modern fashion, and where BRED Bakery, the first of its kind in the Middle East, fills the air with the scent of artisanal breads and pastries.

This next chapter is about more than shopping. It’s about experiences that surprise, delight, and inspire. From luxury fashion houses to homegrown dining concepts, from wellness sanctuaries to cultural icons, Mall of the Emirates continues to set the benchmark for what’s next in Dubai and beyond.

Beauty

: Making its Middle East debut, Ulta Beauty arrives at Mall of the Emirates with the energy of a beauty festival. Imagine aisles curated with cult makeup, skincare, and haircare brands alongside emerging labels. Sephora (Now Open) : More than a beauty store, the largest Sephora in Dubai is a futuristic playground. With cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences found nowhere else in the world, it’s where beauty lovers come to experiment and discover trends before they hit the mainstream.

Jo Malone London (End of December 2025): Jo Malone's brings a sensory escape to the mall with artful layering and timeless scents. It brings London's understated opulence to Dubai, transforming everyday rituals into moments of indulgence.

Fashion

Collection of Style/COS (Mid-January 2026) : COS is where minimalism meets sustainability. Elevated wardrobe staples crafted in premium fabrics embody timeless elegance, appealing to those who see fashion as both art and responsibility.

Vhernier (End of January 2026) : This Italian maison is celebrated for avant-garde creativity and bold architectural forms, offering statement pieces that feel more like wearable art than accessories. Each design is a declaration of individuality.

Victoria's Secret (Re-opening end of December 2025) : Moving into a refreshed, elevated space, Victoria's Secret continues to inspire confidence. Iconic lingerie and chic loungewear are now showcased in a more immersive environment, celebrating femininity with flair.

Louis Vuitton (Expanded): The maison's enlarged store is a journey into immersive luxury. Designed to offer richer, more experiential environments, where every visit feels like stepping into a new chapter of fashion history.

F&B

BRED Bakery (End of January 2026): BRED Bakery is the first of its kind in the Middle East, bringing artisanal breads and pastries to Dubai. More than a bakery, it’s a neighborhood-style concept that signals the mall’s commitment to introducing fresh, homegrown F&B experiences.

Entertainment

Gray Wellness Club (Now Open) : Where fitness is elevated to a lifestyle. The newly opened Gray Wellness Club is a design-led sanctuary with state-of-the-art equipment and training zones transforming workouts into social, aspirational experiences.

: Where fitness is elevated to a lifestyle. The newly opened Gray Wellness Club is a design-led sanctuary with state-of-the-art equipment and training zones transforming workouts into social, aspirational experiences. New Covent Garden Theatre (Now Open): Inspired by London’s iconic destination, the recently opened New Covent Garden Theatre introduces an indoor–outdoor district anchored by a 600-seat theatre. With immersive entertainment and an elevated mix of dining and lifestyle concepts, it creates a cultural heart within the mall.

Mall of the Emirates is not just keeping up with global trends, it’s defining them. The mall will continue to curate experiences that are bold, unique, and ahead of the curve. Every visit is an invitation to discover something new, making Mall of the Emirates the region’s ultimate destination for any need or want, be it fashion, food, lifestyle or entertainment.

