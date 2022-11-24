Doha, Qatar – As the biggest sporting event FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has just kicked off, Mall of Qatar has lined up a series of interesting, entertaining and rewarding activities to indulge its visitors in the football frenzy adding vibrancy to the exceptional fan experience in Qatar.

The specially designed activations aimed at enhancing customers entertainment journey, are part of Mall of Qatar's three-month programme bringing the football excitement through free interactive games and competitions to Qatar residents and visitors alike.

Matches live streaming for all

While providing visitors with a unique opportunity to watch all the football matches live and never miss a moment from day one to the final whistle on December 18, Mall of Qatar is offering live streaming of the matches on large screen, turning the Mall to a mini stadium.

Tickets to win

In addition, Mall of Qatar has partnered with Visa, the Official Payment Services partner of FIFA, to launch a special campaign rewarding its valued customers and providing them a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to win match tickets. During the campaign, shoppers who spend at any of the mall stores using their visa cards have a chance to enter a draw to win World Cup tickets to watch matches live. 30 tickets for the quarter & semifinal are up for grabs at the Mall as part of the spend-and-win promotion. In addition, 40 tickets for round 16 are to be won through an online competition.

Enchanting performances awaiting

Enthralling the Mall’s visitors with traditional Argentinian dance steps, Malevo team will continue to regale audience with their enchanting performances on the Oasis stage until November 26, followed by the ‘Flying SuperKids’ who will take to the stage from December 1st to December 10 bringing their mesmerizing shows of acrobatics, gymnastics, dancing, singing and comedy skills to guests.

Commenting on the activations, Emile Sarkis, General Manager of Mall of Qatar, said: “We are delighted to organize various activities to add more color to the celebrations of the first FIFA World Cup in the entire Middle East and the Arab world. We have carefully planned the events to complement Qatar’s efforts ensuring all country visitors have a memorable experience from this version of the global tournament. Our visitors will find a holistic experience any time or any day they visit Mall of Qatar. I would like to invite everyone to visit us and celebrate this exciting moment with energy and joy”.

