Dubai: Malaysian companies laud Expo 2020 Dubai, describing the biggest world expo as a great platform to represent and promote the country’s brands and products to international business communities.

The Malaysian companies commended the organiser of the expo, stating that the event was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for business that would help them broaden their horizon, especially when the world is slowly recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Expo 2020 Dubai, hosted by the UAE, is governed by the Bureau International des Exposition and participated by almost all countries across the globe.

Partners of the Malaysia Pavilion in particular appreciated the opportunity to represent the Malaysia brand and promote their innovations and creativity to the global markets.

"Expo 2020 Dubai will be embedded in Durioo's history as the venue for the introduction of our Durioo+ Streaming Platform," said Ahmad Azizi bin Ramdan, Head of Business at Durioo.

Durioo is a startup company of Digital Durian, which produced the animation hit series Didi & Friends and Omar & Hana. Durioo intends to be the go-to platform for Muslim children all around the world, serving a market of 430 million Muslims. Durioo Games and Durioo Animation strive to provide high-quality Islamic-themed animations and games for children.

“The world expo has allowed us to gain access to the global markets, and with the support of the Malaysia Pavilion, we are off to a good start,” added Ahmad Azizi.

For Claytan Group Director C.S. Chen, the participation of the company, which is a pioneer in Malaysia’s ceramic industry, coincided with its 101st anniversary which was celebrated at the Malaysia Pavilion.

“We took the occasion to reveal the transformation of Claytan 2.0. Our partnership with the Malaysia Pavilion as corporate partner had allowed us to share this momentous occasion at a global stage and we were honoured and appreciative of the opportunity to be part of the world expo," he said.

Meanwhile Malaysia’s homegrown biscuit brand and Malaysia Pavilion’s industry partner, Julie’s, aimed to promote Malaysia’s identity, capabilities and Julie’s business aspiration to the Middle East and global markets.

“Our strategic partnership with Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai has opened new opportunities for Julie’s Biscuits in the global arena. The Middle East is an important market for us, and this successful showcase has further boosted our presence in the region, in line with the concept of a sustainable future,” said Martin Ang, Julie’s Biscuits’ Director of Sales and Marketing.

Julie's Biscuits featured creative middle eastern recipes with its biscuit goods during the Expo, which "produced beautiful synergy for multiculturalism and reinforced our aim to deliver smiles around the world one biscuit at a time," he said.

Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai was spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.

Throughout the six-month expo, the Malaysia Pavilion hosted weekly thematic trade and business programmes participated by about 400 companies including SMEs, big players and start-ups involving over 10 industry verticals including healthcare, education, halal industry, tourism, and others.

The trade and business programmes generated over RM70 billion in potential trade, investment, and business leads.

In addition, Malaysia bagged a Gold Award for Theme Interpretation under BIE’s Expo 2020 Dubai Official Participant Awards as well as Honourable Mention in the Best Sustainable Design category by the Exhibitor Magazine World Expo Awards.

Marrybrown CEO, Dato’ Joshua Liew extended his congratulations to the Malaysia Pavilion for winning the awards and is looking forward to more future collaborations. Marrybrown, which has over 500 restaurants in Malaysia and 16 other countries including the UAE, was Malaysia Pavilion’s café operator.

“Malaysia Pavilion offers the opportunity for Marrybrown to be a part of Malaysia’s national agenda in this illustrious event and we were honoured to have been given the opportunity to showcase Malaysian cuisines and our local delights to more than 200 countries and millions of visitors in a single platform in the world’s largest Expo 2020 Dubai” added Liew.

About Malaysia Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Malaysia's self-built 1,234.05 sq meter pavilion is the first net zero carbon pavilion at the EXPO. The Pavilion features a rainforest canopy inspired by the majestic tropical rainforest of Malaysia, blending cultural elements with nature and functionality into a futuristic building.

The Pavilion carries the theme "Energising Sustainability" to represent the nation's commitment and approach to sustainable development. It is segmented into four sub-themes; "Energising Today", "Energising Tomorrow", "Energising Harmony" and "Energising Business". Malaysia's activities during the EXPO will include permanent 3D displays, daily cultural performances, craft demonstrations, café operations as well as 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes.

The business weeks will involve a large contingent of 21 ministries, 70 departments and agencies and five state governments initiating and supporting the programmes. They will also bring weekly business delegations from the industry that will participate in pocket talks, product launches, business matching sessions and signing of MoUs. Malaysia Pavilion will also host and participate in summits and forums throughout Expo.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is the lead ministry for Malaysia's participation at the mega event. Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) is the implementing agency.