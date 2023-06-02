The team from Kinetic Business Solutions & Flow Talent spent a memorable morning at K9 Friends Dubai, a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs.

“We have always had regular team building days where we close the office and relax together, whether that’s bowling, go-karting, or a boat party – but this time we thought of something different that the whole team would love given that a majority of us have adopted dogs here in the UAE”, said Rudy Bier, Managing Partner.

Operating solely on the efforts of volunteers, K9 Friends’ unwavering commitment to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding new homes for the stray and abandoned dogs continues to make a significant impact in Dubai. During the visit, the team got to witness first-hand the invaluable work done by K9 Friends as well as provide all the dogs at the shelter with some much-appreciated interaction and playtime.

“As UAE-built businesses, Kinetic & Flow Talent have always felt very strongly about our contribution to local charities – over the years we are proud to have supported Al Noor, Friends of Cancer Patients, and the Al Jalila Foundation to name a few – whether that be by spending time with the charity, or by donating funds raised through sporting activities,” Added Mark Nancarrow, Managing Partner.

Interacting with dogs has been shown to boost mood, reduce stress and enhance our overall well-being and the visit was a powerful testament to how positive the impact of nurturing human-animal bonds can be.

“I’d encourage any business to think about supporting K9 friends or another charity as part of their next team building day – not only did our team enjoy the day, but by participating in activities that support local charities, companies can nurture a collective sense of purpose, empathy, and unity among their employees,” said Chris Atkinson, Managing Partner.

About Kinetic Business Solutions & Flow Talent:

Established in 2012, Kinetic Business Solutions is an award-winning executive search firm specialising in the Life Sciences sector across the Middle East and Africa, Co-owned by Rudy, Mark & Chris.

Sister company, Flow Talent was launched in 2017 with a focus on recruiting professionals within the banking, technology, and legal industries.

About K9 Friends:

K9 Friends has been in operation since 1989 and our main aim has always been to rescue and rehome stray and abandoned dogs. As a volunteer-run organisation, we take in dogs and care for them until new homes can be found; giving them shelter and high standards of kennelling and veterinary care. We also help reunite lost dogs with their owners, offer help and advice to new pet owners and we endeavor to educate the public and encourage a responsible dog-owning population in the UAE

Individuals and companies interested in supporting K9 Friends can contribute in various ways. Volunteering opportunities are available for adults and students, allowing them to lend a helping hand in the kennels, provide office support, or participate in the dog walking program. Donations, sponsorships, and contributions towards essential supplies play a crucial role in sustaining K9 Friends’ lifesaving work.

