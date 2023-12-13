This partnership is the largest solar project in the C-&-I space since the inception of the solar business in Egypt



Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has signed a solar power agreement protocol with engazaat, the award-winning solar water company focused on providing innovative clean technology in the Middle East and Africa, to provide 20+ megawatts of solar power capacity in four Majid Al Futtaim properties in Egypt and Lebanon, that will be powered by CHINT PV technology.

The agreement was signed during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, UAE, by Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management Business and Muhammad El Demerdash, Co-Founder and CEO of engazaat.

engazaat’s solar plants powered by CHINT will generate 737 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity all over the project’s lifetime to power Majid Al Futtaim Properties retail assets including Mall of Egypt, City Centre Maadi, City Centre Alexandria in Egypt, and City Centre Beirut in Lebanon. The solar systems on the rooftops and carports of the four properties are expected to offset over 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over a span of 25 years.

The solar systems utilize photovoltaic technology which is at the forefront of the solar energy revolution. CHINT’s photovoltaic products are engineered to harness sunlight and convert it into a reliable and eco-friendly energy source, catering to the evolving needs of a greener and more sustainable future.

Khalifa Bin Braik, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management Business commented: “We take pride in our partnership with engazaat, a collaboration that stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to implementing sustainability practices across our assets in the region.”

He added: “Majid Al Futtaim’s agreement with engazaat is a key milestone built on the ongoing collective call of COP27 for action and the overarching goal of COP28, exemplifying our commitment as MAF to our sustainability strategy, Dare Today, Change Tomorrow. Aiming to generate and distribute power in the shopping malls in both countries in 2024, this partnership is projected to create more than 2000 jobs, foster more than $20 million in Foreign Direct Investment, and lay the groundwork for over $100 million of potential FDI expansions in green investments in Egypt.”

Muhammad El Demerdash, Cofounder & CEO of engazaat said: “We are pleased to partner with Majid Al Futtaim, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future and broader goal of mitigating climate change effects.” El Demerdash added: “It also gives us great pleasure to collaborate with CHINT, the world's global leader in new energy technologies, to deliver a state-of-the-art project that can recognize this strategic partnership's whole investment, social and environmental potential for years to come."

Jeff Cai, General Manager, West Asia and Africa for CHINT said: “We are proud to be a part of this transformative collaboration between Majid Al Futtaim and engazaat, which showcases the immense potential of sustainable energy solutions in the Middle East. CHINT is committed to supporting innovative projects that contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. Our partnership with engazaat is a testament to our dedication to advancing clean energy technologies and driving positive environmental impact. We look forward to contributing our energy technology leadership to make this solar project a success, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability and green initiatives."

According to the agreement, engazaat as the project’s Independent Power Producer (IPP) will develop the solar assets that will be installed at Majid Al Futtaim’s retail properties in Egypt and Lebanon based on a “design, finance, build, own, and operate” model – without upfront capital investments or any operational burdens.

About CHINT:

Founded in 1984, CHINT's operations now span more than 140 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees worldwide. CHINT is implementing the strategy of industrialization, technologization, internationalization, digitalization, and platformization in its three major business segments: green energy, intelligent electric, and innovative low-carbon solutions. Over the years, CHINT has built strong global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with a total of 18 manufacturing bases and four global R&D centers and annual revenue exceeding 18 Billion USD in 2022.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail, and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

For more information, visit: www.majidalfuttaim.com

About engazaat

engazaat is Egypt’s first integrated independent power and water producer (IPWP), developer, and operator, enabling agricultural, commercial, and industrial businesses (C-&-I) with sustainable and affordable clean-energy and water utilities (i.e., clean technologies) bundled with innovative financial solutions. Our distinctive model offers clean-energy and water utility "as a service", with zero-capex, high efficiency, hassle-free technical burden, and access to the world's best domain knowledge to empower operations with the highest returns.

engazaat is a recipient of the COP27 “National Initiative for Smart Green Governorates” for projects innovation out of more than 6,200 projects, and a recipient of the Gold Prize for MENA Stevie Awards ® in the UAE for “achievement category: Innovation in Energy and Sustainability” out of more than 800 nominations across the whole MENA region.



For more information, visit: www.engazaat.com