Last year, the programme welcomed 71 candidates from six markets. This year, the programme will be expanded to invite more candidates across eight countries, with women constituting 50 per cent of the enrolled students.

The UAE is one of the key countries where the programme showed great success. The continuation in the UAE aims to nurture young talent and develop future leaders in the retail industry.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, has officially launched the second edition of its Retail Graduate Programme, welcoming applications until August 2024 with the expectation to onboard candidates in October 2024. Building on the success of the inaugural edition, which welcomed 71 candidates from six countries, the programme expands its reach this year to empower more candidates from eight countries. These countries include Lebanon, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the existing countries of Egypt, Georgia, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to enroll candidates across various countries. Specifically in the UAE, the focus is on Emiratisation and providing opportunities for women, reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s commitment to empowering young talent and developing future leaders in retail.

The 18-month programme offers recent graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on experience across the dynamic retail industry. Through three six-month rotations, participants will explore various operational areas, including in-store operations, e-commerce, merchandise functions, and customer service. This structured approach, which provides a strong foundation for future career development within the company, reflects Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s commitment to both its colleagues and the local communities in which it operates. This commitment extends to ensuring the professional development and career advancement of Emiratis in the retail industry. Majid Al Futtaim Retail, through this initiative, actively ensures a diverse and inclusive workplace that values Emirati talent.

Commenting on the launch, Samar Elmnhrawy, Senior Vice President of Human Capital and Sustainability at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, stated: “The Retail Graduate Programme embodies our commitment to nurturing future retail leaders – a reflection of our core value, 'Together We Make Every Moment Count.' By providing graduates with hands-on experience and mentorship, we empower them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences. We are excited to welcome a new generation of talent who will shape the future of retail."

She added: “At Majid Al Futtaim Retail, we embrace the power of diversity and collaboration. By creating a culture of continuous learning, we leverage our collective strengths, shared purpose, and diverse perspectives to drive innovation and excellence in customer experience. As we continue to bring our iconic brand experiences to over 770 thousand customers daily, we always look forward to nurturing young minds, creating opportunities, and unleashing their potential with our proud history of success and ever propelling growth."

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications before August 1, 2024 by visiting careers.majidalfuttaim.com/go/Graduate-and-Internship-Programmes/3197801/

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim and Carrefour:

Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

The Group has owned the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 14 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, since 1995. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

