Dubai, UAE: The Dubai-based headquarters of Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, has been awarded WELL Health–Safety Certification for its tower one and two offices. The Health–Safety Seal was received by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), recognising the company's efforts and commitment to the health and safety of its workforce, visitors and other stakeholders, especially in a post-COVID-19 environment.

Designed to empower owners and operators across businesses to take the necessary steps to prioritise health and safety, the WELL Health-Safety Rating was created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the organisation that oversees the world’s premier framework for advancing health in the built environment. The WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and facility types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans. The third-party review process ensures integrity and consistency, across various core areas, including air and water quality management, innovation, sanitation procedures and stakeholder engagement and communication.

Ibrahim Al Zu'bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Majid Al Futtaim, said: “The pandemic has been a clear reminder to everyone that buildings can deeply impact our health and well-being; from the indoor air quality, natural lighting, materials, to designs that help reduce the risks of infectious disease spread. The health and well-being of our people, communities and stakeholders continue to be a top priority for us at Majid Al Futtaim, and we are very proud of the steps we’ve taken in response to the pandemic to instil confidence and create a healthy work environment for our people.”

“Health and safety considerations continue to evolve and partnering with WELL has been a valuable opportunity to guide and validate our efforts towards evidence-based best practices for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and navigating this crisis and beyond.”

Majid Al Futtaim has a long history of working towards the effective and efficient management of built environment and resources. The organisation owns and operates more than three million sqm of certified green area across its offices, shopping malls, communities and various destinations. Majid Al Futtaim has been one of the first three signatories to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment that states buildings must be net-zero carbon in operation by 2050 - commitment that complements its strategy to be net positive in carbon and water by 2040.

-Ends-

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/