Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name in 15 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. These include, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Georgia, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Uganda. The Company remains dedicated to its communities and people, including its 46,000 colleagues regionally.

Majid Al Futtaim* is deeply saddened by the ongoing events in the region and in light of the crisis in Gaza. The Company is donatingUSD 1 million to the Emirates Red Crescent to support the national relief campaign launched by United Arab Emirates, “Tarahum- For Gaza”.

This donation comes in addition to the substantial support provided by other Majid Al Futtaim Group entities in the region through donations, that exceeded a further USD 1 million, and various customer fundraising campaigns.

Majid Al Futtaim also launched a fundraising drive for its customers with Emirates Red Crescent. Customers can donate through Carrefour UAE’s cash counters, website and mobile app, or contribute with in-kind donations using Red Crescent’s donation points at Carrefour stores, or across the Company’s shopping malls and THAT concept store. Customers can also donate SHARE points through the app.

*Through its UAE entity Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets L.L.C

-Ends-