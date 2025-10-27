Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program across its physical locations, strengthening its commitment to inclusive, accessible, and customer-centric experiences to create great moments for everyone, everyday.

The introduction of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program builds on Majid Al Futtaim’s broader Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy, which champions accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion across all its assets. As part of this initiative, visitors to Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls, retail stores, entertainment venues, hotels, and communities will now have access to practical support through the internationally recognised Sunflower symbol, ensuring a more inclusive and supportive experience for People of Determination, including those with non-visible conditions or unique support needs.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program is a globally recognised initiative that supports people with non-visible disabilities indicate that they may require additional support, time, or understanding. By choosing to wear a green lanyard or badge adorned with the Sunflower emblem, individuals can signal their needs in a simple way.

From Carrefour to Ski Dubai to VOX Cinemas, frontline teams have been specially trained to recognise and respond to the Sunflower symbol, making everyday moments easier for guests who often face unseen challenges. Sunflower lanyards will be available at customer service desks, giving visitors an easy way to let staff know when support might make their visit smoother, safer, or more enjoyable.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “At Majid Al Futtaim, inclusion is not just a principle, it’s a promise. We are proud to launch the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program across our UAE assets, as a meaningful step forward in our journey to create environments where every individual feels recognised, respected, and empowered. Not all needs are visible, but every guest deserves to feel confident and cared for. By equipping our teams with the right tools and training, we’re ensuring our destinations are not only accessible, but truly welcoming places where empathy leads the way and everyone can fully enjoy their experience, every time they visit.”

Andy Faulkner, CEO of Topland Company, Middle East Partner of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Majid Al Futtaim and its wide range of assets into the Sunflower program. This partnership is a testament to their dedication to accessibility and inclusion across the region. From Carrefour to Ski Dubai, VOX Cinemas, and beyond, their teams are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every guest, regardless of ability, feels welcomed, supported, and valued. It is inspiring to see staff embrace this initiative with such enthusiasm, creating spaces where everyone can enjoy their experience with confidence and dignity. Being part of this program is not just about support; it’s about celebrating inclusivity and making a real difference in people’s lives."

Majid Al Futtaim continues to strengthen accessibility across its destinations through strategic partnerships and inclusive design. In collaboration with Dubai Municipality and its Wosool initiative, the Group has conducted comprehensive accessibility audits at flagship locations, aligning with the updated Dubai Universal Design Code and the Wosool certification framework. These efforts enhance the Group’s ability to support a wide range of guests, including people of determination, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Beyond infrastructure, Majid Al Futtaim advances inclusive programs with partners such as the Special Olympics and Desert Group, which provides meaningful employment opportunities for people of determination. These initiatives reflect the Group’s long-standing commitment to building inclusive communities and creating environments where everyone feels welcome and supported.

Now in its fourth decade, Majid Al Futtaim continues to lead by example, setting new standards for accessibility and inclusion across the region, and staying true to its vision of creating great moments for everyone, every day.

The Sunflower program will be visible across all high-footfall Majid Al Futtaim destinations in the UAE by the end of the month.

Neil Luis

Account Manager, Corporate

Mobile: +971 050 542 2125