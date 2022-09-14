The company is on track to welcome 3,000 Emiratis into the company by 2026

The ambitious goal includes onboarding Emirati talent into Majid Al Futtaim's UAE workforce and across its diverse portfolio, including Retail, Leisure, Entertainment and Cinemas

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, celebrated a new milestone by exceeding its goal of hiring 600 Emirati nationals over the last 12 months under the UAE Government's NAFIS programme and in line with “Projects of the 50” that coincided with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee last year.

By recruiting more than 700 Emiratis since September 2021, this landmark achievement supports Majid Al Futtaim's NAFIS commitment to hiring 3,000 Emiratis over a five-year period. To date, the Company has received over 6,000 applicants since its launch in 2021, signalling a remarkable appetite for employment opportunities with the regional operator.

Majid Al Futtaim's pledge to develop local talent across its markets has seen some of the most deserving and experienced young Emirati professionals appointed to roles within its head offices and its 18 UAE-based shopping malls. Positions held by Emiratis now include front-liners and clerical staff, entry level professionals, middle management, senior management, and senior executives.

Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim, said: "Majid Al Futtaim is fully committed to the growth, development, and well-being of the communities we serve. This commitment extends beyond business transactions to encompass a sense of duty in creating meaningful opportunities for those communities to thrive. We believe sustained social and economic growth starts with the nurturing of local talent and as a proudly Emirati-owned organisation, we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s impressive vision for its citizens. The milestone of doubling our Emiratisation efforts to reach almost 6% of our UAE workforce is our commitment brought to life.”

In line with the commitments made one year ago to reach new Emiratisation targets,

Majid Al Futtaim held 14 batch days based on different specialisations and skill levels, offering advice and seeking new recruits across all departments and job functions, reaffirming the Company's belief in the importance of a diverse workforce and encouraging an inclusive working environment.

To further increase the number of Emirati professionals working within Majid Al Futtaim from 2022 onwards, the company will be hosting a stand located at S1-B1 at the annual Ru’ya Careers UAE at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 20th-22nd September where potential candidates can speak to recruitment teams and introduce themselves through first-step interviews.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 45,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 420 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.



