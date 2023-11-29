Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, the leading Sharia-compliant window of BankDhofar is pleased to announce a comprehensive range of financial products, including Goods Finance for both personal and commercial use, Commercial Property Finance, Personal and Commercial Auto Finance, and Relationship Accounts designed to serve the diverse financing needs of our valued customers.

"These products and relationship accounts represent our commitment to provide innovative and ethical financial solutions. We understand the unique needs of our customers and aspire to empower them with financial flexibility and convenience," said Amor Said Mohamed Al Amri, DGM and Head of Maisarah Retail Banking.

Goods Finance: Based on the principle of Murabaha

Goods Finance is a unique offering from Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, designed to empower individuals with financial flexibility and convenience. This product caters to a wide range of financing needs, such as financing the purchase of building materials, electronic devices, home improvements and much more. Customers can take advantage of an attractive profit rate starting from 5.50% with a 10 year payment tenor as well as 100% financing of the goods cost.

Commercial Finance: Business Growth on Sharia-Compliant principles

We offer businesses access to Sharia-compliant financing solutions that cater to their unique requirements. Whether it's working capital, business expansion, project financing, Commercial Finance provides a reliable and ethical solutions for individuals to thrive. Our experienced team works closely with business owners to understand their needs and provide bespoke solutions. Customers can benefit from finance options of up to OMR 500,000 with a 15 year payment tenor as well as attractive profit rates. Commercial finance is available based on the Shariah principles of Murabaha, Ijarah or diminishing Musharakah subject to customer requirements.



Commercial Auto Finance: Driving Business Responsibly

We offer Sharia-compliant financing options for a wide range of commercial vehicles, ensuring that individuals can expand and operate responsibly. With flexible terms and competitive rates, Commercial Auto Finance is designed to benefit salaried individuals to cater to their business needs.

Additionally, Maisarah Islamic Banking offers many other financing solutions for our valued customers to choose from. Our diverse offerings include Home Finance, Travel Finance, Education Finance and more.

Accounts: Convenient and rewarding

Maisarah Islamic Banking offers a comprehensive suite of savings, Current, Investment, Children and High Yield accounts for their customers to make banking more rewarding.

Customers can open Savings account via Maisarah Islamic Banking Mobile Banking App or by visiting any of the 21 branches across the Sultanate of Oman. Call 24775777 or visit www.maisarah-oman.com to know more.