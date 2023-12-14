Scope of work to include Mykonos and Monte Carlo clusters

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, DAMAC Properties has announced that works are progressing for the main works package for two clusters in DAMAC Lagoons.

The contract for the Mediterranean-inspired master community was awarded to China Nuclear Industry 22nd Construction Co. Ltd.

As part of DAMAC Lagoons, Mykonos and Monte Carlo enjoy unrivalled community features, ranging from azure blue lagoons, zip lines, waterpark-style amenities and attractions, as well as cluster-specific features such as the windmill park in Mykonos and aqua opera school house pavilion in Monte Carlo.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC, said: “Work on DAMAC Lagoons has already been moving at a swift rate and this contract to China Nuclear marks yet another milestone in the community’s progress and underscores our enduring commitment to the project and the investors who have placed their trust in DAMAC Properties.”

To date, DAMAC Properties has already awarded nearly AED 7 billion for DAMAC Lagoons. Over AED 1 billion has been assigned for infrastructure, and more than AED 5.6 billion has been awarded for the construction of villas in the community. In the first half of this year alone, DAMAC secured contracts worth AED 2.4 billion, a testament to the project’s momentum.

This announcement comes on the heels of DAMAC Lagoons being named the UAE’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum community development under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Cities and Communities Rating System, coinciding with the country’s Year of Sustainability initiative.

The water-inspired community, DAMAC’s third master development and adjacent to its flagship DAMAC Hills, will have more than 8,000 villas and townhouses across 11 architecturally and lifestyle-inspired Mediterranean clusters, Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Ibiza, Marbella and Portofino in addition to Mykonos and Monte Carlo.

DAMAC Properties and DAMAC International have been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 46,000 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Zuhair Murad, Vincent Faudemer, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

