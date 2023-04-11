United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz, the UAE's favourite weekly draw with the highest and most frequent pay-out, partnered with Saaed Association for the Prevention of Traffic Crasher to sponsor their annual Ramadan Iftar, in commemoration of “Zayed Humanitarian Day”

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Interior, the event was attended by senior government officials and dignitaries from the public and private sponsoring companies as well as orphans and people of determination.

Mahzooz was represented by CEO, Farid Samji, who reiterated the company’s mission to change people’s lives: "Mahzooz is founded on the concept of “changing people’s lives” and we are able to deliver on that through our socially responsible initiatives which aim at fostering a strong sense of solidarity within the community members. Ramadan gives us a perfect opportunity to partner with like-minded organizations, helping us expand our outreach beyond our usual network of CSR partners. Through our sponsorship of Saaed’s annual event, we reaffirm our commitment to the local community, hoping to make a positive impact on the lives of many UAE citizens.”

“The commemoration serves as an opportunity for us to renew the covenant of philanthropic and humanitarian work launched by our Founding Father. This annual initiative reinforces our commitment to the values ​​and principles embodied by our leaders” H.E Dr. Jamal Salem AL Ameri – The Executive Manager of Saaed Association

"We are grateful for the support that organizations like Mahzooz have extended to our event this year, helping us make our contribution more impactful to those who need it to the most”, he added

Mahzooz is committed to changing people’s lives not only through its generous weekly prizes but also through its continuous social contributions, that are carried out exclusively through official NGOs and not-for-profit organizations, which, together, have touched the lives of over 10,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community. For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About SAAED:

SAAED is a national company founded in 2008 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi under the guidance of the general Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. It is one of the national companies developed because of its expertise and partnership with various governmental and private sectors specialized in providing innovative solutions in various sectors including traffic, parking, inspection services, and smart systems.

