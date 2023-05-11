Dubai/India: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India’s largest integrated logistics solutions providers, announced commencement of Cargo Charter operations in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai.

MLL is part of India’s Mahindra Group and provides technology enabled integrated solutions for 3PL, Express and cross-border supply chain management. The company provides freight forwarding and related value-added services, serves over 55 lanes across the world. With this launch, the company will augment freight forwarding with cargo charter operations partnering with customers in Electronics, Consumer Durables, Pharma and Engineering.

The choice of Dubai, UAE as the hub for its global charter operations bears strategic importance. Over the past few decades, UAE has emerged as India's third largest trading partner in the year 2021-22. Dubai has also emerged as a global and regional trading hub. Mahindra Logistics will service the large Middle East region from its Dubai operations.

As a neutral player entering the global air cargo charter business, the company will offer dedicated aircrafts, enhanced transit time, and the expertise in end market solution development, integration with other logistics services and a strong technology interface.

Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, “In line with our vision of enhancing our services, we are pleased to launch our Cargo Charter operations, based in Dubai UAE. This also marks the first international foray for Mahindra Logistics. With increasing complexity in global supply chains, cross border supply chain services have become critical to supply chain resilience. The business expands our cross-border logistics business, in addition to our current freight forwarding business, providing our customers enhanced service options. The UAE, and Dubai, provide us a great launchpad to develop the business”.

Mr. Saurav Chakraborty, Head – Global Cross Border Solutions at Mahindra Logistics Limited commented, “We have chosen Dubai as the location for our air charter brokering business due to the unparalleled access and connectivity it provides. The charter business will be an independent division serving customers and partners across multiple vertical and geographies. We estimate this will significantly enhance our integrated solutions portfolio in line with our long-term business objectives”.