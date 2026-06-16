Pricing and risk technology firm brings its agentic engine to the region, giving multi-asset brokers and prop firms the tools to drive Dubai's AI-native ambitions

Dubai – MahiMarkets has expanded its offering in Dubai to support the Gulf’s multi-asset brokers and prop firms to lead the shift to agentic operations, as Dubai pursues its ambition to become the world’s first AI-native financial centre.

The move follows the recent Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) commitment, an AI programme that it predicts will generate $3.5 billion in economic benefits and create 25,000 jobs.

“The Gulf is well-suited to our agentic operating model shift, with high broker density, active retail flow, and with metals, oils and commodities, then FX, all growing in the region,” said Andrew Morgan, Chief Product Officer at MahiMarkets. “Dubai has a clear window to be a global leader in this space, benefiting from a regulatory environment that rewards firms moving beyond standard connectivity. Rather than watching and reacting to every screen, specialist agents can act on pricing, spread and risk as conditions move, freeing teams up to focus on strategy and client relationships that actually grow the business.”

MahiMarkets will deliver its trader-built pricing and risk engine to multi-asset brokers and prop firms operating in the Dubai market. The engine is powered by specialised agents and fed by regional Centres of Excellence in London, New York, and Tokyo, providing 24/7 coverage.

Susan Cooney, Co-founder and Co-CEO of MahiMarkets, commented: “Dubai is setting the global benchmark for an AI-market, which is the perfect fit for MahiMarkets and our technology. Our ambition is to power the Gulf’s next wave of growth through our agentic pricing and risk engine, operating with 24/7 coverage that’ll help the region’s businesses lead the way.”

Dubai is a priority growth region for MahiMarkets over the coming year, with plans to expand headcount, and engage with the Emirates’s financial services community as the AI-native market takes shape.

About MahiMarkets

Founded in 2010, MahiMarkets is a B2B technology firm specialising in pricing and risk management for the financial industry. Built by practitioners with hands-on institutional trading expertise, the platform applies machine learning models built and refined in live markets over two decades, learning from multiple cycles and major global events. The system gives brokers, prop firms, and financial institutions across FX, crypto, commodities, and CFDs the tools to control their pricing, protect their business, and grow revenue. Headquartered in London with offices in Dubai and Christchurch.

For more information visit: www.mahimarkets.com