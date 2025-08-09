Magnum Clinic, the leading dental healthcare provider in Dubai, today announced a strategic partnership with Public Media Solution, a prominent digital marketing agency, to manage its social media marketing efforts. The new mandate is aimed at expanding Magnum Clinic's digital presence, enhancing patient engagement, and reinforcing its position as a trusted name in dental care.

With a legacy of providing high-quality dental services across multiple locations in Dubai, Magnum Clinic is committed to leveraging modern digital platforms to connect with its community. This collaboration with Public Media Solution is a key step in that direction, focusing on creating compelling content and executing data-driven social media campaigns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Public Media Solution to elevate our brand in the digital space," said Mr Ramesh of Magnum Clinic. "Their expertise in social media marketing is exactly what we need to reach new audiences and communicate our commitment to exceptional patient care. We believe this partnership will be instrumental in our growth."

Ravinder Bharti of Public Media Solution commented, "We are honored to be chosen by Magnum Clinic, Dubai’s largest dental chain. Our team is excited to develop innovative and effective social media strategies that not only build brand awareness but also foster a strong, engaged online community for Magnum Clinic's patients."

The partnership will focus on a comprehensive social media strategy, including content creation, community management, and targeted digital advertising to highlight Magnum Clinic’s state-of-the-art facilities and patient-centric approach.

About Magnum Clinic: Magnum Clinic is Dubai's premier dental healthcare provider, offering a wide range of services from general dentistry to specialized cosmetic and restorative procedures. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a dedication to patient well-being, Magnum Clinic operates multiple state-of-the-art clinics throughout Dubai.

About Public Media Solution:

Public Media Solution is a full-service digital marketing agency known for its expertise in social media management, search engine optimization, and brand strategy. It is also a highly preferred agency for clients in the healthcare sector. The agency helps businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals by delivering customized and results-oriented digital solutions.