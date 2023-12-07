Abu Dhabi: Magnati, a leading payments solutions provider in the Middle East region, is excited to announce its collaboration with WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service by Tencent Holdings Limited. This collaboration will enable merchants in the UAE to accept WeChat Pay payments on the current payment acceptance channels, offering customers a convenient and secure way to pay.

Widely used digital platform WeChat Pay, with users worldwide, offers a diverse range of payment features, both in-store and online. Committed to expanding its current portfolio with relevant new offerings, Magnati has partnered with WeChat Pay to broaden its payment solutions and provide merchants in the UAE access to a larger customer base.

Magnati is seamlessly integrating WeChat Pay into its existing payment ecosystem, making it easy for businesses to accept WeChat Pay payments on their payment terminals. This integration will enhance the shopping and payment experience for Chinese tourists and residents in the UAE, offering them a familiar and convenient interface.

Ramana Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Magnati, said: “At Magnati, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to meet the evolving needs of our customers, set regional trends and simplify the payments process. Partnering with WeChat Pay is a significant step forward in achieving this goal. We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the convenience of payments but also bring added value to our customers' daily lives, providing a one-stop solution for our merchants."

Jeff Hu, General Manager, WeChat Pay EMEA, said: “WeChat Pay has consistently been committed to offer secure and hassle-free payment experiences for Chinese travelers. This collaboration enables Chinese tourists to have a seamless mobile payment experience similar to what they enjoy in China while visiting the UAE.”

The collaboration between Magnati and WeChat Pay unlocks numerous benefits for customers. Leveraging the user-friendly WeChat mobile app, customers can enjoy quick and hassle-free payments. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Magnati's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The company's dedication to providing cutting-edge payment options through a unified platform with minimal effort for merchants has made it a trusted partner for businesses in UAE.

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments’ platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit Magnati.com for more information.

About WeChat

Launched in January 2011, WeChat is one of the most popular social platforms in China and empowers users in fun and dynamic ways, bringing together messaging, infotainment and payment in one seamless, interactive experience. WeChat provides a platform for users to share content as well as for merchants to engage with and grow their community through key features such as Moments, Official Accounts, mini programs and Pay. As of June 2023, the combined monthly active user number of Weixin and its international version WeChat exceeded 1.327 billion.