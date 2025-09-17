Madkhol Financial, a CMA-licensed platform specializing in robo-advisory investment solutions, announced the launch of its new program “Ratibi+” during its participation at Money 20/20, one of the world’s leading fintech events. The program is designed to combine savings with investment to strengthen employee loyalty and create a more stable work environment.

An Innovative Financial Program

The launch of “Ratibi+” comes at a time when companies are facing increasing challenges in attracting and retaining talent. The program is built on the principle of investment partnership between the employee and the employer. A portion of the employee’s salary is automatically deducted and invested in a managed portfolio, while the company adds a matching contribution tied to a vesting period defined by its policies. This mechanism provides employees with the opportunity to build an additional retirement income, while giving companies a practical tool to enhance loyalty and reduce turnover.

On this occasion, Saad Al-Atiyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Madkhol, stated:

“Ratibi+ is not just a savings plan, it is a true partnership between the company and its employees. We are redefining the employer-employee relationship by linking salaries to smart investment, creating value for both sides. We are confident this program will help foster a more stable work environment and promote a culture of saving and investing in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Importance for the Saudi Market

Studies indicate that employee turnover rates in some sectors exceed 30% annually, placing a significant burden on companies in terms of recruitment and training costs. At the same time, the national savings rate in Saudi Arabia stands at only 6% of household income, compared to a global average of 20%.

Against this backdrop, “Ratibi+” offers a practical solution by encouraging long-term investment habits among employees, while enabling companies to retain top talent and reduce attrition directly supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Madkhol

Founded in 2022, Madkhol became the first integrated robo-advisory platform in the Middle East to provide smart money management solutions. In a short period of time, the company has positioned itself among the top five robo-advisory platforms in Saudi fintech, driven by strong growth in assets under management and a rapidly expanding user base that includes thousands of individuals and companies across the Kingdom.