Cairo – Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the execution of part of its treasury stock buyback program, which was approved by the Board of Directors during its meeting held on March 6, 2025. The program aims to purchase up to 4% of the company’s total share capital, equivalent to approximately 85.4 million shares.

To date, Madinet Masr has successfully purchased 42.7 million shares, representing 2% of its capital, through open market transactions, in full compliance with the regulatory guidelines issued by the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Egyptian Exchange.

This move reflects the company's confidence in its financial performance and future growth prospects, which has been positively reflected in the stock's recent performance

The initiative aligns with the company’s longstanding commitment to maximizing shareholder value while maintaining a balance between operational growth and investment returns, in line with best practices in financial governance.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr, one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, was established in 1959. Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996 (EGX), Madinet Masr operates under a robust corporate governance structure. It is committed to delivering exceptional value to all its stakeholders. Rebranded from Madinet Nasr to Madinet Masr in 2023, the company has become one of the most innovative real estate companies in Egypt, capitalizing on a long and successful track record of delivering distinguished and multi-functional developments that drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities.

Madinet Masr has become a prominent community developer and urban planner in Egypt after developing Nasr City, the largest neighborhood in Greater Cairo with a population of over three million people. Since then, It has actively taken on large-scale projects to transform sizeable land areas into contemporary, integrated communities.

Today, Madinet Masr owns a land portfolio of 12.6 million sqm, with two renowned mega-developments, Taj City and Sarai, in East Cairo. Taj City is a 3.6 million sqm mixed-use development positioned as a premier destination, and Sarai is a 5.5 million sqm mixed-use development strategically located in front of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. Madinet Masr launched Zahw in 2023, its first expansion project outside Cairo Governorate. Zahw is a 104-acre mixed-use development strategically positioned west of Assiut Governorate beside Assiut’s airport and 15 minutes from its center. Zahw compliments the contemporary real estate products in Upper Egypt.

Some of the key strategic partnerships signed include the development of a project in New Heliopolis City, covering an area of 491 feddans, and the development of an integrated residential urban project in the fourth phase in Mostakbal City, covering an area of 238 feddans (approximately 1 million square meters). In addition to signing a contract to develop 42 acres in New Heliopolis City, through a partnership with Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development (ZMID).