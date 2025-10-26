The project offers flexible and innovative payment plans tailored to meet the needs of the customers in the Egyptian market

Cairo – Madinet Masr (EGX code: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, has announced the launch of “Elm Tree Park”, the newest project to its flagship development “Sarai”, with total investments amounting to EGP 11 billion. Strategically located near the New Administrative Capital, the launch aligns with the company’s growth and expansion strategy, which aims to develop its robust land portfolio and contribute to the advancement of Egypt’s real estate sector through innovative projects that meet the evolving needs and aspirations of wide and diverse customer segments.

Spanning 476,262 square meters (approximately 113 acres), Elm Tree Park features 2,150 diverse residential units, including apartments, Standalone villas, Townhouses, and S-Villas. The project introduces flexible and innovative payment plans tailored to accommodate various purchasing capabilities, making ownership and real estate investment more accessible to a wider segment of Egyptian customers, with monthly installments starting from EGP 5,094 for the studio apartment. This step reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of Egypt’s real estate sector and strengthening its ability to meet the needs of individuals and families across different purchasing power levels.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said:

“The launch of our new project “Elm Tree Park” reflects our ongoing growth and expansion strategy and reinforces our leadership in Egypt’s real estate market through the development of innovative projects that meet customers’ needs and contribute to the sector’s growth. We are proud to introduce a new flexible payment plan, that makes ownership more accessible to a wider segment of Egyptian customers. This aligns with our vision to empower more people to invest in real estate and stimulate demand in the market. We believe such steps represent a strong push toward the sustainability and continued growth of Egypt’s real estate sector.”

Through this launch, the company aims to achieve total sales of approximately EGP 20 billion, reflecting its confidence in the strength and sustained growth of Egypt’s real estate market. Elm Tree offers a living experience that blends diversity, quality, and accessibility, featuring a variety of unit types and sizes tailored to different lifestyles.

The design of Sarai flagship project represents an unparalleled concept, tailoring the living experience to the unique needs and preferences of residents as it combines the vibrant modern lifestyle with the peacefulness that characterizes the suburbs, in addition to a variety of options in terms of spaces and units that include residential apartments, S-Villas, townhouses, and others. Sarai is a multi-purpose project which spans over 5.5 million sqm and located along the Cairo-Suez Road and Al-Amal axis. The project boasts a prime location merely 5-minute from the New Administrative Capital, which guarantees convenient accessibility.