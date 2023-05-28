The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” continues its efforts to repair the roads in Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, with a tender awarded to a local company that has commenced the implementation and repairs on the damaged roads. The work is carried out during the evening hours to minimise disruption to traffic during the day, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2023.

Eng. Badr Al Abri, Director of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City Project, pointed out that Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City is one of the oldest service industrial cities in Muscat Governorate. “Due to the significance of ensuring utmost security, safety and environmental health standards and the necessity of re-planning the industrial city and enhancing the work environment, the decision came regarding transferring the affiliation of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City to “Madayn”.

Al Abri added, “Since Madayn took over the management of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, specifically the industrial blocks: (142, 144, 146, 154, 158), a tender was awarded for the consultancy services project for the rehabilitation and design of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City. The project has commenced with design work and preliminary studies, with a completion rate of 50% achieved so far.”

Madayn has also prepared a three-year implementation plan for Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City project, and has identified the proposed industrial activities to address their respective situations. Furthermore, the management’s office has been completed, Masar Service Centre is now operational, offering a wide range of services to investors, and the electronic platform for the industrial city has been completed.