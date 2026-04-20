The agreement will develop premium bridge advertising assets and advance digital integration across key locations, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in out-of-home (OOH) advertising

Dubai: Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, has signed a strategic agreement with Dubai-based media agency, Hills Advertising, to manage a portfolio of premium advertising assets across various streets of the emirate.

The agreement includes 94 bridge advertising banners, including 20 banners upgraded into modern digital screens, in addition to 20 advertising lamppost banners situated at strategic locations across Dubai. These assets are distributed across several major roads and corridors in the emirate, including Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Expo Road, and Al Wasl Road, along with several other locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hills Advertising will develop part of these assets, including several bridge banners, and convert them into digital screens as part of a gradual development plan adopted by Mada Media to enhance sector efficiency and increase its attractiveness to advertisers. This approach comes amid the rapid global shift in the out-of-home advertising sector toward digital solutions. Today, digital out-of-home advertising accounts for approximately 34% of total OOH advertising spending in several global markets and is considered the main driver of the sector’s growth.

Furthermore, this partnership reflects a strategic step towards advancing the OOH sector in Dubai, combining Mada Media’s vision for preserving Dubai’s beautification and sustainability with Hills Advertising’s proven strength in execution, scale, and market impact. Established in Dubai in 2003, Hills has built one of the city’s largest out-of- home network. At the regional level, the out-of-home advertising sector is witnessing significant growth.

Across the region, the out‑of‑home advertising sector is recording strong growth, with forecasts indicating an annual increase of nearly 14% in the coming years. Digital out‑of‑home advertising now makes up close to one‑third of total OOH spending in the UAE, a share that continues to rise as demand for modern, technology‑driven formats grows.

On this occasion, Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “At Mada Media, we are committed to shaping a future marked by accelerating growth and a deeper commitment to innovation and sustainability across Dubai’s out‑of‑home advertising sector. This aligns with our long-term strategy aimed at establishing regional and global best practices in the sector and setting a global benchmark for its development and management. We adopt a balanced and well-studied approach that leverages advanced digital technologies wherever they add real value to the sector’s digital transformation, while preserving the visual identity and the beautification of the urban scenery of the emirate.”

He added: “The gradual shift of some bridge advertising banners to digital screens marks a significant step in enhancing flexibility, creativity, and innovation across the advertising landscape. This upgrade introduces more dynamic and interactive platforms that deepen audience engagement and strengthen advertiser visibility. This initiative underscores Mada Media’s continued commitment to elevating the sector, modernising its infrastructure, and ensuring full compliance with established regulatory frameworks.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Sami Al Mufleh, CEO of Hills Advertising, said: “This partnership marks an important milestone for Hills Advertising and reinforces our position as a company actively shaping the next generation of out-of-home media in Dubai. With the strength of our network, our world-class execution capabilities, and our long-term vision for the sector, we see a clear opportunity to deliver premium advertising environments that create stronger business impact for brands and raise the standard of OOH delivery in the market. Together with Mada Media, we are helping build a more advanced, scalable, and digitally enabled OOH ecosystem for Dubai.”

This collaboration reaffirms Mada Media and Hills Advertising’s shared commitment to developing high-quality, future-ready advertising infrastructure, while strengthening Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most distinguished cities in terms of urban aesthetics and forward-looking vision and comes in line with achieving the objectives of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to manage and develop the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons. Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate. Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.

About Hills Advertising:

Established in Dubai in 2003, Hills Advertising is one of the UAE's largest and most experienced out-of-home media owners and operators, with an extensive OOH network in Dubai and a long-standing track record of delivering premium large-format advertising assets across the city's key corridors. Its portfolio spans major routes including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Airport Road, Garhoud, and other high-traffic locations, giving brands access to scale, prominence, and consistent citywide visibility.

With a network of 130 locations and an estimated 2 billion monthly impressions, Hills combines physical presence with strategic planning, creativity, and growing digital capabilities to deliver high-impact campaigns designed for both visibility and measurable effectiveness. Trusted by leading local, regional, and multinational brands, Hills continues to invest in infrastructure, innovation, and structured network development to help shape a more advanced, efficient, and future-ready out-of-home advertising market in the region.