Dubai: Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing, and managing the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, has announced the award of a strategic OOH advertising bid to Arabian Outdoor, a Choueiri Group brand. The move forms part of Mada Media’s ongoing efforts to organise the market and enhance investment opportunities, supporting economic growth and aligning with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at Mada Media’s headquarters in Dubai, attended by Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, and Pierre Choueiri, Chairman and CEO of the Choueiri Group.

Under this contract, Arabian Outdoor has been granted the rights to install, operate, invest in, and generate revenue from a broad portfolio of out-of-home advertising assets. The portfolio includes 195 advertising assets and a number of flags, both digital and non-digital, strategically distributed across a network of major roads and key streets in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure maximum visibility and enhanced audience reach.

The assets include bridge billboards (digital and static), digital Unipoles, lamppost advertising panels, and advertising flags. These have been carefully allocated across several of Dubai’s busiest and most prominent roads, including Al Ittihad Street, Al Khail Road, Airport Road, Al Maktoum Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej Road, Al Rabat Road, Algeria Street, Cairo Street, and Tripoli Street, locations known for high traffic volumes and serving as key corridors for daily commuting and commercial activity.

Commenting on the occasion, Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “We are pleased to award this bid, which attracted strong interest from leading companies in the out-of-home advertising sector to Arabian Outdoor and look forward to working together through this distinguished portfolio of advertising assets located along some of Dubai’s most prominent and vital roadways. The company brings strong experience in the OOH advertising sector, and we are confident that this partnership will help deliver high-quality advertising locations while enhancing the operational efficiency of advertising assets across the emirate.

Al Sabahi added: “This award represents another practical step in our efforts to organise and develop the sector by introducing clear and competitive investment opportunities and expanding premium advertising assets across Dubai’s key roads. In doing so, we aim to enhance the value the sector offers to advertisers and the local economy, while maintaining urban design and safety standards in line with the Dubai2040 Urban Master Plan.”

For his part, Pierre Choueiri, Chairman and CEO of the Choueiri Group, commented: “We are proud to have been granted this contract and extend our appreciation to the relevant authorities in Dubai for their trust in Arabian Outdoor. This milestone continues the company’s journey in the UAE’s outdoor advertising sector, where we have been active since 1995 and have contributed for more than three decades to the development of the industry and the advancement of its professional and technological standards.

He added: “We look forward to leveraging our expertise and extensive network of advertising assets across key locations in the emirate to deliver impactful advertising solutions that enable advertisers to reach their audiences effectively through strategic placements, including prominent digital screens such as those along the Dubai Water Canal, while also contributing to the aesthetic appeal of the city’s urban landscape. We will also continue investing in innovation and the development of programmatic digital advertising solutions, supporting the sector’s evolution in line with Dubai’s vision and the Dubai Urb2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The bid announcement forms part of Mada Media’s strategy to expand the OOH advertising asset portfolio and strengthen the competitiveness of Dubai’s out-of-home advertising market. This is being achieved through the introduction of multiple investment opportunities implemented through transparent and competitive processes that enhance investor confidence, encourage innovation, and ensure compliance with the highest regulatory and planning standards.

Under its role as the sector’s enabler, Mada Media oversees the planning, management, and distribution of OOH advertising assets across the emirate in collaboration with government entities and industry partners. The company also works continuously to ensure advertising activities contribute to the city’s visual appeal, support sustainability, and maintain road safety, in line with Dubai’s economic and development ambitions.

This bid is part of a broader pipeline of investment opportunities that Mada Media plans to launch throughout 2026, covering a diverse range of advertising assets strategically located across major road networks and key sites throughout the emirate. The initiative aims to further enhance the attractiveness of Dubai’s OOH advertising market and support its sustainable long-term growth.

About Mada Media:

Mada Media was established in September 2024 under Law No. (20) of 2024, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The company was formed to organise, develop and manage the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai and to support its growth through the creation of a unified framework procedures for advertising permits and contracts, as well as the provision of innovative investment opportunities aligned with the highest regulatory, technical, and beautification standards adopted by the Emirate. Mada Media also contributes to expanding innovative advertising spaces and elevating the out-of-home advertising landscape to new horizons.

Pursuant to a concession agreement, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality have authorised Mada Media to oversee the issuance of outdoor advertising permits across Dubai, establish and operate a unified digital platform for managing and processing all types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising permits, and manage naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including the Metro and Dubai Tram, as well as various infrastructure assets across the Emirate.

Mada Media places strong emphasis on innovation and digital transformation, with the aim of shaping a modern, out-of-home advertising sector. This is achieved by ensuring compliance with regulatory procedures, adopting advanced technologies, and building and strengthening strategic partnerships with leading investors in the sector.

About Arabian Outdoor:

Arabian Outdoor, a Choueiri Group brand, is one of the leading players in the outdoor advertising sector in the United Arab Emirates. The company has maintained a strong and influential presence in the market since 1995, contributing over the past three decades to the growth of the sector and the advancement of its professional and technological standards.

The company manages an extensive network of advertising locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, featuring a diverse range of formats including urban panels (MUPIs), lamppost advertising, Megacom and Unipoles billboards, as well as bridge banners and prominent digital screens positioned in strategic locations, such as the Dubai Canal Digital Displays.

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing the outdoor advertising sector and enhancing its effectiveness for advertisers, the company continues to invest in innovation and expand its digital solutions. This includes the introduction of programmatic digital advertising capabilities across its digital network, providing brands with greater flexibility and precision in reaching audiences across some of the UAE’s most prominent urban locations.