Dubai, UAE: Salam, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, and MADA today announced a strategic partnership for Messaging Services. The partnership is set to revolutionize the digital landscape in the region, ushering in innovative solutions beyond traditional voice and messaging platforms. Both companies are set to leverage emerging opportunities, elevate service standards, and lead industry innovation to enhance service delivery and customer experiences.

The Saudi Arabian market for is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% from 2024 to 2032 in Promotional, Authentication & Marketing services over communication channels. Through this partnership, Salam will capitalize on MADA's expertise to enhance its customer experience and increase its A2P messaging revenues. MADA will oversee the management of all international A2P messaging services, including essential services such as two-factor authentication and automated notifications.

"We are grateful for Salam’s trust in selecting MADA as its preferred partner. This significant step reinforces MADA’s position in Saudi Arabia" said Adel Louis, Vice President, MADA. “Our team is committed to dedicating its utmost efforts to ensure a successful and enduring partnership with Salam.”

MADA has long-standing reputation in the telecommunications sector and wealth of experience in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, its concentrated operations within the region, strong relationships with local and international entities, and robust security and protection protocols are set to enable efficient and effective management of the partnership.

Amjad Arab, Chief Wholesale and Partnerships Officer at Salam, said: "In our partnership with MADA, Salam is setting a new standard for innovation and service in the industry. Together, we stand at the forefront of supporting the digital transformation aligned with Vision 2030, ready to cater to the anticipated surge in internet usage and customer expectations. This strategic collaboration is poised to harness the projected growth in the A2P messaging market and meet the rising demand for superior digital connectivity driven by innovation, security, and excellence. Our shared commitment to elevate service standards and lead innovation aim to foster a thriving digital ecosystem for our customers."

Both MADA and Salam are committed to advancing the infrastructure that underpins digital transformation aligning with the Vision 2030. With Saudi Arabia's increasing internet penetration expected to reach 70.99% in 2025 and significant market growth across telecom sector, a core objective of this partnership will help address increasing demand for high-quality, low-latency digital experiences.

About MADA:

MADA is a leading telecommunications company that specializes in providing industry solutions in Voice, Messaging, Cybersecurity, VSAT Managed Services, Digital Transformation, Data Services, and more. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge services that redefine the standards of quality in the industry, Mada is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

About SALAM:

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.