Maarif Education, one of the largest education companies in Saudi Arabia with a legacy of over 50 years in K12 education, announces its partnership with ACCEL International one of the best Special Educational Needs (SEN) support orginazations in the United States. The partnership will contribute to establishing a multi-tier support system for special needs education in Saudi Arabia starting with Manarat Riyadh School. This support program is the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and part of the education sector development under Vision 2030.

This partnership enjoys great support from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, as it was celebrated during a special ceremony attended by His Excellency Mr. Faisal bin Essam Hamza, Deputy Minister at Ministry of Investment, and Director of the Education Sector, Dr. Munira Al-Aboudi.

Maarif believes that all children can thrive to achieve their fullest potential and understands that some children perform better when introduced to different learning methods that best suit their individual needs. Based on global averages it is estimated that about 800,000 – 1,000,000 students in the Kingdom require special educational needs (SEN) support; Maarif aims to create a thriving educational environment that will enrich the lives of thousands of students and their families across the Kingdom through this program.

By understanding each student’s individual learning needs and profile, a customized approach will be tailored to accommodate the students through an inclusive educational program; to give them the needed support by highly qualified academic staff.

“The goal of this initiative is to provide the best possible care to our students, and over time, roll out the programs to the rest of the Maarif Education schools, as a proven model for a comprehensive education system, that doesn’t leave any child behind” stated Maarif Education’s CEO.

ACCEL International is serving more than 200 students with developmental disabilities at the Saudi Aramco supported Ajyal Center for Comprehensive Education and Life Skills in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. “The success of the Ajyal Center, as well as the extensive experience of ACCEL in the United States, made ACCEL the ideal partner for Maarif in this project.

The inclusive educational program will provide intervention and support for: speech, language, communication requirements, behavioral (emotional and social), Dyslexia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), moderate learning difficulties, severe and multiple learning difficulties, and multi-sensory impairment.

In addition, Maarif has plans to include an early education intervention program to ensure that younger children get started on the right foot.

“With a global average of 10-15% of students requiring special support in the classroom, a comprehensive education system can not be complete without this as a focal point,” stated ACCEL’s CEO. "Our vision for providing this service and expanding on Maarif’s Education sector position demonstrates their dedication to excellence, innovation, and community involvement."

