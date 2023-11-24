The forum highlights the importance of upskilling youth to contribute to social entrepreneurship

Through a series of panels, roundtable discussions, and workshops, it serves as a platform for diverse stakeholders to foster a culture of social innovation

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an in partnership with startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has launched the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Social Entrepreneurship Forum.

The Abu Dhabi Social Entrepreneurship Forum highlighted pressing factors of social entrepreneurship on a local and global scale, and the importance of upskilling youth to contribute to the cause, through a series of roundtable discussions and workshops.

The event was attended by 150 people including government officials, faculty and students, NGOs, investors, social entrepreneurs, startup founders and more. Panel discussions were held on the topics of healthy lifestyles and youth for climate action, along with a think tank brainstorming session looking to the future, showcasing 12 local and international social enterprises, including 10 alumni from The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an.

This comes as part of a three-year partnership to develop Abu Dhabi as the global centre of social innovation. Ma’an and startAD, powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, joined hands to offer a unique chance for early-stage entrepreneurs to develop their social impact startups and scale into social enterprises through the Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI). Designed to boost innovation and facilitate knowledge sharing, this year’s MSI runs under the theme of sustainability to align with Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 and the upcoming COP28.

His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director of The Authority of Social Contribution –Ma’an, said: “Today’s forum underlines The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s aim to support innovative social enterprises to accelerate the growth and development of a diverse and highly effective Third Sector in Abu Dhabi. Serving as a hub for passionate individuals who understand that entrepreneurship can be a powerful force for good, the forum encouraged knowledge sharing between like-minded people.

In line with the Government of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to sustainable social development, we aspire through the Ma’an Social Incubator to encourage innovation and social entrepreneurship to develop solutions to social, cultural, or environmental challenges and achieving long-term positive impact in our community.”

Through collaborations with the Third Sector, government, and private entities, Ma’an has supported various projects in education, health, environment, and social sectors to ultimately amplify a culture of social participation, while aiming to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key destination.

Managing Director of startAD Ramesh Jagannathan added: “We are delighted to witness the fruits of our collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, as we launch the inaugural edition of The Social Entrepreneurship Forum. The event embodies our shared goal of addressing the critical challenges that social entrepreneurship faces, both in our local communities and on a global scale. The need to arm our youth with the essential skills and knowledge to make a meaningful contribution to this mission is of paramount importance. We proudly facilitated connections between investors, student entrepreneurs, and academic institutions, creating a dynamic platform for all to engage and collaborate.

“The foundations we have laid during this forum are a testament to our dedication to see social entrepreneurship flourish, and our commitment to empower the youth of today to be the change-makers of tomorrow,” he added.

Aiming to bridge the gap between investors, student entrepreneurs, and academic institutions, the forum serves as a platform for diverse stakeholders and UAE-based budding and established social enterprises to collaborate and foster a culture of social innovation.

In light of the upcoming COP28 summit, students, entrepreneurs, investors, and government bodies had the unique opportunity to connect and share insights about youth engagement’s vital role around climate action in the Middle East. Topics for discussion included the contribution of the UAE’s social entrepreneurship policies to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Furthermore, the forum provided university students with opportunities to learn about social entrepreneurship and receive accelerator coaching from industry experts. It also connected social entrepreneurs with angel investors to help provide seed funding for promising business ideas.

About The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders, including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 240 million in investment, generated USD 180 million in revenue, secured over 80 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 360 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is an Abu Dhabi company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the emirate’s social, cultural and educational landscape in support of its Economic Vision 2030.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.